Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance had New Yorkers holding it in, NYC DEP says

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance apparently had three quarters of a million New Yorkers holding it in.

The official Nielsen numbers for his performance have yet to be released, but that hasn't stopped New York City officials from coming up with an unusual way to figure out how popular his performance was.

New York City Department of Environmental Protection said there was a "significant reduction in water usage" throughout the Big Apple during his show.

"But in the 15 minutes right after the show ended, there was a spike in usage equivalent to 761,719 toilets flushing across town," DEP posted on social media.

Again, Nielsen figures are expected to be released sometime Tuesday, but in most years, the Super Bowl halftime show draws more than 100 million viewers, according to the Associated Press. The day after his performance, Bad Bunny held the top six spots on Spotify's Top 50 U.S. chart.

President Trump offered his opinion of the show, calling it "one of the worst, EVER" in a social media post.