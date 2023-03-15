Career advice for working moms experiencing feelings of guilt

NEW YORK -- Today as part of Women's History Month, we're focusing on the challenges faced by working mothers.

Some career moms experience feelings of guilt thinking that they aren't doing enough for their children.

Author Elizabeth Pearson says that can actually be a good thing. In her new book "Career Confinement," she says women can embrace "working mom guilt" and use it to their advantage.

Pearson is a career coach who helps other women navigate their workplace and a mother of two.

