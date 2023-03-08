Watch CBS News
International Women's Day marked in New York City

International Women's Day to be marked at City Hall
NEW YORK - Wednesday is International Women's Day. 

People around the world are marking the occasion with special events and observances. That includes here in New York. 

Mayor Eric Adams will hold a Women's Day event at the City Hall rotunda. 

On the international level, the United Nations is highlight the need for STEM and digital education for girls. It will hold an event with tech innovators, entrepreneurs, and gender equality activists, along with musicians and U.N. leaders. 

There are several public events planned across the area, including a live performance at the Oculus. "Sing for Hope" and Westfield World Trade Center are hosting the all-female ensemble at 1 p.m. 

