Community FoodBank of New Jersey celebrates founder Kathleen DiChiara, 50 years of service This year for Women's History Month, CBS News New York's partners at the Community FoodBank of New Jersey are celebrating the life of their founder, Kathleen DiChiara. The organization is also celebrating 50 years of service. Its CEO and longest-tenured employee, both women, spoke with CBS News New York's Kristie Keleshian about the food bank that started in the back of a station wagon.