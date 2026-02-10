Arrest made in 2021 Long Island acid attack that left woman disfigured, sources say

An arrest has been made in an acid attack on a Long Island college student that happened nearly five years ago, sources told CBS News New York.

In March 2021, Nafiah Ikram was attacked in her Elmont driveway by a hooded man who threw a cup of acid in her face and drove off. The incident left her face disfigured and her throat burned.

The defendant will go before a judge Tuesday morning, sources said.

More details are expected to be revealed Tuesday.

Case remained unsolved for years

When CBS News New York's Carolyn Gusoff spoke with her in March, Ikram said she was in constant pain.

"Mentally, every day is a challenge," Ikram said.

Ikram didn't know who attacked her. All she knew was that a 6-foot-2 man with a thin build threw the acid in her face before driving off in a red Nissan Altima.

At the time, Ikram said she was living in fear because the suspect was free.

"I'm still suffering to this day. Look, I had that surgery to release the scarring and I still can't open my mouth. I have scars all over my face and they are still not even halfway done," she said in February 2023. "I'm still disabled. I can't see out of my right side right now. I still need someone to drive me everywhere."

Ikram focuses on how far she's come

While it isn't easy, Ikram tries to be optimistic and focus on how far she's come since the incident.

An emotional support pet, journaling daily and skin grafts help her move forward, she said.

"Learning that every day is a new blessing and an opportunity to be great," Ikram said.

Her long-term goals include finishing college and possibly becoming a trauma doctor, inspired by her firsthand experience. She also speaks publicly about the incident, trying to offer hope to other victims.

Check back soon for more details on this developing story.