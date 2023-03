NEW YORK -- The NYPD Transportation Bureau hosted the "Educate a Girl, Empower the World" conference Tuesday.

The special event was to honor Women's History Month.

Thank you to all the speakers and attendees who helped make this a successful event! pic.twitter.com/g9LadJnjkh — NYPD Transportation Bureau (@NYPDTransport) March 28, 2023

Those in attendance were able to meet and speak with women in the department and hear first-hand what the job entails and how they serve the city.