Businesswomen connect and share secrets to success in Harlem

NEW YORK - A summit in Harlem brought together businesswomen Thursday, to share secrets to success.

Ladies of like minds gathered at the ALoft Hotel in Harlem for the 12th year of the Gold Women's Business Connect event. Light of Gold PR founder Debra Dixon-Anderson started the conversation with encouragement to network and make connections. Juneteenth NYC helped organize the event, spreading the impact of Black culture beyond the holiday.

"We started curating these events together, and we realized that Juneteenth or Women's History Month is not just about one day, one month or one time," said Dixon-Anderson. "It's something that we have to be mindful of all the time."

Nicky Sunshine spoke to the group about her resilience managing the city's only Black-owned comedy club, Comedy In Harlem, with her husband. Within the first few months of opening, the pipes burst above them, twice.

"We truly believe in what we're doing," Sunshine said. "This is why we wake up in the morning, so because we have that passion for it, we hit challenges head on."

"We need to illuminate the power of our people, the power of unity and just what happens when we help each other," added Kiara "Ambi G" Green, entertainer and host for Juneteenth NYC's Lunch and Learn series.

Juneteenth NYC is involved in a variety of events leading up to the holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved Africans on June 19.

