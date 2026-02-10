Bald eagles are a sight to see along the Hudson River in Westchester County. Here's where to find them.

Majestic bald eagles, unbothered by the cold, have been going with the flow along the Hudson River.

They visit this time every year, and to see them is a delight for nature lovers and photographers.

Why bald eagles come to the Hudson Valley

A stretch along the river in northern Westchester is a winter haven for bald eagles. While many of us like to head south in January and February, so, too, do the eagles. Rivers, lakes and reservoirs further north are frozen solid, so the birds fly south to the lower Hudson Valley for open water fishing.

CBS News New York spotted mature eagles with white heads and tails standing sentry, as well as younger birds that were a mottled brown.

A stretch along the Hudson River in northern Westchester County has turned into winter haven for bald eagles. Gideon Greenberg

Moreno Tagliapietra cited the reasons why he drove an hour from New Rochelle to see the birds of prey.

"Well, they happen to be gorgeous, first of all, and them being the symbol of the nation, for good reason," Tagliapietra said.

Bird watcher Gideon Greenberg agreed.

"They're incredible to see. They're like top of the food chain. They're here and they're kind of visiting, so it's an incredible opportunity," Greenberg said. "It's just a matter of how they look, and what they do, like taking a picture of a lion. You just never know what's gonna happen, and there's a lot of them, so it's amazing."

EagleFest in Croton, N.Y.

This weekend at Croton Point Park in Croton, Teatown Lake Reservation will host the annual EagleFest, celebrating the birds' beauty and bounty.

"Early 1970s, we only had one nesting pair in the whole state of New York. That was primarily due to human effects, and pesticide use," Teatown educator Marie Roche said.

The U.S. banned the pesticide DDT in 1972 and now eagle populations are soaring.

"We have seen 14 eagles circling in the sky right here," Tagliapietra said.

Eagles, rolling on the river, have proven to be a source of delight during a dreary winter.