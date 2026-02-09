Meet the Brooklyn designer behind Lady Gaga's Super Bowl dress

When Lady Gaga strutted onto the Super Bowl halftime stage alongside Bad Bunny in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, a New York City designer and his friends were back home cheering at the television.

Raul López, the Brooklyn-based creative director behind fashion label LUAR, designed Gaga's salsa-inspired dress for the big game between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, marking a career milestone rooted in his Caribbean heritage.

"It was an iconic, historic moment just to be part of and to represent the Caribbean. And being Latino and an immigrant was really amazing," López said.

Lady Gaga's secret project

López said Gaga's team initially reached out for a secret, salsa-inspired project.

Lady Gaga performs at halftime of Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Kathryn Riley / Getty Images

"We actually didn't know it was for the Super Bowl, which is funny. But they came up, they hit me up, and they were like, hey, Gaga is doing a salsa number and we would love for you to make a dress," he said.

Born and raised in the Los Sures section of Williamsburg to parents from the Dominican Republic, López said his upbringing continues to shape his work and creative voice.

"It was an amazing time, even though I was not for the faint of heart. It was a different time, but it was a beautiful urban dystopia," he said.

Gaga's Super Bowl performance gave López the opportunity to explore a softer, more playful aesthetic than he is often known for.

Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga perform at Super Bowl LX. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

"This was like an amazing way to, like, show that side of me that is kind of vulnerable. And I think maybe I've shunned away so long because I had to make it more tough because that's how I grew up," López said.

Super Bowl halftime show had nods to Brooklyn's Latino community

The halftime show included multiple nods to Brooklyn's Latino community.

Bad Bunny also featured Toñita, owner of the Caribbean Social Club and a Puerto Rican icon in Williamsburg, often referred to as the neighborhood's last Latino social club.

"Amazing. It was amazing. We had a great time here looking at her at the Super Bowl. It was an epic experience," said Jorge Espada, who works at the club.

Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny perform at Super Bowl LX. Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

For López, seeing Toñita on the national stage alongside his own work underscored the generational legacy of Williamsburg's Hispanic community.

"She's like a Williamsburg icon. For me, it was like, wow, like, this is so cool to see the different generations like her before me," he said.

The performance broadcast to millions became a celebration of pride, resilience and representation.

Have a story idea or tip in Brooklyn? Email Hannah by CLICKING HERE.