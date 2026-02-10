Bronx to be divided into 2 patrol boroughs, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch says

The Bronx will be divided into two patrol boroughs, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced during her State of the NYPD address on Tuesday.

She added it's part of an effort to bring in more officers and resources to each neighborhood in the hopes of driving down crime.

Data suggests the split was long overdue

Tisch said the department will divide the Bronx into the Bronx North and Bronx South patrol boroughs, similar to its split in Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn, adding residents will start seeing the change in the spring.

"For too long, the Bronx has experienced more crime per capita than any other borough, while operating under a structure that has not kept pace with demands placed on it," Tisch said.

Last year, the Bronx accounted for more than one-third of all shooting incidents and shooting victims compared to the other boroughs, with more major crime than Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn, Tisch said.

"They are not asking for special treatment. [They are] asking a reasonable question about fairness and capacity," Tisch said of residents' safety concerns.

Data also shows Bronx residents generated nearly 1 million calls for service last year, which was also more than any other borough.

Tisch said nearly 200 extra officers will be brought in and special units will be added, including narcotics, homicide, auto crimes, and neighborhood safety teams.

"The Bronx is always the borough left behind"

When told about the two patrol boroughs and all the extra officers and units being added, some Bronx residents expressed optimism.

"That seems like it will be a great idea," resident Shamel Lukas said.

"That's positive. It's a good thing. I feel like the Bronx needs more cops, the whole city," Devone Dawson said.

Anayeli Ostorva is a mother of three who lives in the South Bronx.

"Living here my whole life. Sometimes safe, sometimes not really because I've had bad experiences here," Ostorva said. "It will be nice for more police to be around, especially at night. Night more dangerous."

Joann Tucker, 74, and her daughter, Tina, grew up in the northern section of the borough.

"It's more crime, not enough police to control the streets. [It's] less safe than I'm used to," Joann Tucker said.

"The Bronx is always the borough left behind. We get the last resources that most people get automatically," Tina Tucker said.

CBS News New York reached out to several anti-violence advocates who say while the NYPD's plans are good start for the 1.4 million residents who live in the Bronx, more still needs to be done to drive crime down.

"More jobs, more community activity programs for children and teens," Dawson said.