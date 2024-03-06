New York Public Library celebrates Women's History Month with reading list, events and more

NEW YORK -- The New York Public Library is honoring women past and present this Women's History Month with events, speakers, recommended reads and much more.

Dr. Brandy McNeil, the library's Deputy Director of Branch Programs and Services, spoke with us about the monthlong programming.

The library compiled an essential reading list on feminism for adults, teens and kids, and will host several events at the Schomberg Center for Research in Black Culture and the Library for Performing Arts.

McNeil walked us through all the details and shared what she's most looking forward to.

Watch her full interview and click here for more information.