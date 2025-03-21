Watch CBS News

The history of NYC's Stettheimer Sisters

This Women's History Month, we explore the lives of three remarkable sisters in 1920s New York City. The Stettie Sisters paved the way in a new age of artistic creativity and freedom for women. CBS News New York's Dave Carlin explains.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.