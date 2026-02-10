Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado suspends campaign for N.Y. governor

Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado is suspending his campaign for governor of New York.

Delgado launched his campaign last June, challenging his former running mate Gov. Kathy Hochul in a bid to win her job.

Delgado thanked his supporters in a statement, saying that after much consideration he could not see a viable path forward.

Delgado's announcement comes days after the progressive Working Families Party declined to endorse either Delgado or Hochul in the June primary, as well as Hochul's selection of former City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams as her running mate.

Hochul's campaign released a statement saying they are now looking forward to taking on Republican Bruce Blakeman in November.

"Donald Trump and Bruce Blakeman are united in their efforts to raise costs on working families, send masked ICE agents into our streets to terrorize innocent communities, and wage war on New York kids. Our party is now just as united to stop them," her campaign said in a statement.