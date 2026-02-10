Watch CBS News
Local News

Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado suspends campaign for N.Y. governor

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Add CBS News on Google

Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado is suspending his campaign for governor of New York

Delgado launched his campaign last June, challenging his former running mate Gov. Kathy Hochul in a bid to win her job. 

Delgado thanked his supporters in a statement, saying that after much consideration he could not see a viable path forward.

Delgado's announcement comes days after the progressive Working Families Party declined to endorse either Delgado or Hochul in the June primary, as well as Hochul's selection of former City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams as her running mate

Hochul's campaign released a statement saying they are now looking forward to taking on Republican Bruce Blakeman in November

"Donald Trump and Bruce Blakeman are united in their efforts to raise costs on working families, send masked ICE agents into our streets to terrorize innocent communities, and wage war on New York kids. Our party is now just as united to stop them," her campaign said in a statement. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue