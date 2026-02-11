Nurses strike could end after union reaches tentative agreements at NYC hospitals

The largest and longest nurses strike in New York City history could soon be over. A vote Wednesday on a tentative deal could have nurses returning to work within days.

The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) said NewYork-Presbyterian nurses reached an agreement with the hospital Tuesday night. Union officials said nurses will vote on whether to ratify the proposal, which delivers the same contract priorities to all the striking nurses at different hospitals.

Tentative contract agreements were reached Monday with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai West and Montefiore Einstein hospitals.

"We believe all striking nurses deserve to see the details of their tentative agreements and get the opportunity to vote on whether to ratify a new contract. As a democratic, member-led union that responds to its members, we are moving forward with a vote on tentative contracts at all four hospitals with the goal of returning all nurses to work as soon as possible," said union president Nancy Hagans.

Highlights of the deal include maintaining enforceable safe staffing standards, increasing the number of nurses to improve patient care, and raising salaries by 12% over the next three years.

The union said it expects to announce the results of the vote on Wednesday night.

"We will heal the organization together"

In a letter to the community, the CEO of Mount Sinai wrote in part, "This process has been difficult for all of us... I commit to you that we will heal the organization together in the service of continuing to help people to live longer and better lives."

Representatives for Montefiore did not get back with a comment.

CBS News New York is also still awaiting a response from NewYork-Presbyterian.

Strike stretches into day 31

Nearly 15,000 nurses walked off the job Jan. 12, citing issues with staffing levels and a lack of workplace protections.

The union has been going back and forth with three major New York City hospital systems, fighting for pay raises, health care coverage and other benefits.

Travel nurses were flown in from across the country to continue patient care.

All affected hospitals have insisted their operations have run smoothly during the strike, but many medical centers canceled scheduled surgeries, transferred some patients and discharged others.

If the contracts are ratified, most striking nurses will return to work by Saturday.