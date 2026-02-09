Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Bad Bunny holds top 6 spots on U.S. Spotify chart after Super Bowl halftime show performance

By
Lucia I Suarez Sang
Associate Managing Editor
Lucia Suarez Sang is an associate managing editor at CBSNews.com. Previously, Lucia was the director of digital content at FOX61 News in Connecticut and has previously written for outlets including FoxNews.com, Fox News Latino and the Rutland Herald.
Read Full Bio
Lucia I Suarez Sang

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google

Bad Bunny is holding the top 6 spots on Spotify's Top 50 U.S. chart the morning after his history-making halftime show performance at the Super Bowl Sunday night.

The 31-year-old Puerto Rican superstar performed hits from his Grammy-winning album "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS," paying tribute to his homeland.

As of 10 a.m. on Monday, Bad Bunny's music was holding court at the top of Spotify's Top 50 U.S. chart, with "DtMF" taking the No. 1 spot.

His hits "BAILE INoLVIDABLE", "NUEVAYoL", "EoO," and "VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR" rounded up the top 5. 

They're followed by his single "Titi Me Pregunto," from his fourth solo studio album, "Un Verano Sin Ti," in the 6th spot, while his collaboration with Colombian star J Balvin, "LA CANCION", was in 8th spot and climbing.

Olivia Dean's "Man I Need you," Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas," and "Opalite" by Taylor Swift rounded up the top 10.

Eleven other Bad Bunny songs also earned places on Spotify's Top 50 U.S. chart.

Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
Bad Bunny performs during the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, California. Todd Rosenberg / Getty Images

Bad Bunny's halftime performance was the first-ever to be sung primarily in Spanish at the most-watched sporting event in the United States. It included tributes to Puerto Rico and Latino culture, surprise appearances by Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin and others, and even a real wedding.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2025. 

Early figures show it was the most-watched Super Bowl halftime performance of all time with more than 135 million viewers.

Adriana Diaz contributed to this report.

In:

© 2026 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue