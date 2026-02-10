With the Gateway Tunnel project still stalled, New York and New Jersey officials unload on President Trump

President Trump pulling funding from the Gateway Tunnel project has led to backlash from New York and New Jersey elected officials.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the president's action were part of his "revenge tour," and New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill called the move illegal. Meanwhile, Mr. Trump's price to restore the project is also being hammered.

Work on the $16 billion project still has not resumed, despite a federal judge temporarily blocking the freezing of funds by the Trump administration.

"He is illegally stopping these funds"

Fresh off a press conference aimed at easing building restrictions in New York, Hochul let loose on the man who likes to refer to himself as the "builder-in-chief."

"He doesn't care, doesn't care. He's on his revenge tour against places like New York," Hochul said.

However, she wasn't the only one blasting the president for shutting down the critically important Hudson River tunnel project, which has put 1,000 workers on the unemployment line.

"This isn't a negotiation. This is an illegal act. He is illegally stopping these funds from being put to work. Almost 1,000 jobs now, but it could be about 100,000 jobs in the future," Sherrill said.

"I say get them back to work now. Forget all this childish behavior and just stop being so petty. This [project] is essential," Hochul added.

"These hard-working men and women, they need their jobs. They need their jobs to help their families. Donald Trump is the one person who cut this off. He's the one person who can turn it back on. We are saying to Trump: fund Gateway now," New York Sen. Chuck Schumer said.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries sounds off on Mr. Trump's asking price

The officials have balked at the president's price for restoring the funding, naming Penn Station and Dulles Airport after him.

"It's another example of Donald Trump trying to force presidential graffiti down the throats of the American people," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked if holding up Gateway was the proper way for the president to get his name on things.

"Why not? It was something the president floated in his conversation with Chuck Schumer," Leavitt said.