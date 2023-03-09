Alicia Guevara, first woman to lead Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City

Alicia Guevara, first woman to lead Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC

Alicia Guevara, first woman to lead Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC

NEW YORK -- March is Women's History Month, which celebrates women's contributions to culture and society.

On Thursday, Alicia Guevara, the first woman to lead Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City, joined Cindy Hsu on CBS2 News at 9.

The nonprofit has been mentoring young people in our area for more than 100 years.

Watch their conversation here or in the video player above.

Click here for more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City.