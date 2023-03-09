Watch CBS News
Alicia Guevara, first woman to lead Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- March is Women's History Month, which celebrates women's contributions to culture and society. 

On Thursday, Alicia Guevara, the first woman to lead Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City, joined Cindy Hsu on CBS2 News at 9. 

The nonprofit has been mentoring young people in our area for more than 100 years. 

Watch their conversation here or in the video player above.

Click here for more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 9, 2023 / 9:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

