Firefighters work to put out large fire engulfing New Jersey home

A New Jersey home went up in flames on Tuesday morning, with firefighters working to contain the large blaze.

Chopper 2 flew over the scene around 6 a.m., where billowing smoke was coming from the roof and windows of the home on Roosevelt Avenue in Bergenfield.

Mayor Arvin Amatorio posted on Facebook that there are no reported injuries.

He said he spoke with the homeowner, and borough officials will help coordinate support with the Red Cross to assist the family with any immediate needs.

"Thank you to Bergenfield's bravest responders and our mutual aid partners for the quick response, support and coordination," he wrote.

Pictures from the scene show the scorched roof as firefighters put out hot spots once the flames died down.