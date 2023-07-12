Best Day 2 Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Samsung phones: Score the Samsung S23 Ultra for 29% off

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best Android smartphone options for 2023. Plus, Amazon has a particularly good deal on the device during Day 2 of Amazon Prime Day 2023. This may be your last chance to shop the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for 29% off.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, as compared with the standard S23's 6.1-inch screen. The S23 Ultra includes an an embedded S Pen and the largest battery of the three models. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers a pro-grade camera. The smartphone's camera can film in 8K at 30 frames per second. It also includes a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256 GB), $850 with Prime (reduced from $1,200)

The best Prime Day deals on Samsung smartphones

Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to upgrade your smartphone. Here are the top Samsung smartphones that you can get on sale right now during Day 2 of the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S23 (128 GB): $600 with Prime

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S23 offers a 6.1-inch screen with a dynamic AMOLED display. It features a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. It is compatible with wireless charging and includes Samsung's Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 for a more efficient charge. It is also Samsung's first smartphone made with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for advanced screen durability.

The S23 features a 50-megapixel wide camera, 10-megapixel telephoto camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an upgraded 12-megapixel selfie camera to help you take clear photos.

Samsung Galaxy S23 (128 GB), $600 with Prime (reduced from $800)

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: $350 with Prime



Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G features a bright display, a long-lasting battery and a feature-packed camera. It's part of Samsung's more affordable A-series line.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display screen with upgraded FHD+ resolution. The display has been fine-tuned for improved outdoor visibility and brightness in sunlight. The camera is also getting an upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. The smartphone will feature a 50 MP main camera, 12 MP ultra-wide camera, 32 MP front camera and 5 MP macro camera.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, $350 with Prime (reduced from $450)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $1,100 with Prime

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a folding design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.

The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (256 GB), $1,100 with Prime (reduced from $1,800)

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256 GB): $718

Samsung

The Samsung S22 has a high-quality camera, a durable design and fast charging capabilities. One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It's a protective design that is perfect for those prone to dropping their phones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256GB), $718 (reduced from $850)

Samsung Galaxy S22+: $898

Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ includes all of the top-of-the-line features found in the S22, along with a few extras such as a larger display screen and more battery. The S22+ model also comes with an 8K camera -- so you can capture all of your memories in stunning quality.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128GB), $898 (reduced from $1,000)

