Presidents' Day coffee maker deal: Get this Chrome Bodum french press for nearly 50% off

Bodum

If one of your goals for 2024 is to make your coffee at home (and cut down on Starbucks purchases), we recommend trying the Bodum French press. French presses are easy to use, affordable and are known for producing high-quality coffee, proving that you don't need a big and expensive coffee maker to make great cups of coffee at home.

Right now at Amazon's Presidents' Day 2024 sale, one of the most renowned French press brands, Bodum, is discounting their 38-ounce French press for 49% off on Amazon, saving $27 off your purchase. But act quick -- this product is low in stock and is set to sell out fast.

Bodum Chambord Chrome French press coffee maker: Save 49%

Amazon

This Bodum 39-ounce french press yields about eight cups of coffee, making it a great option for families who like to drink more than one cup of coffee in the morning. The carafe is made of heat-resistant glass, so there's no need to worry about your boiling water cracking the coffee maker. The frame, lid and plunger are all made of stainless steel, an durable, long-lasting material used to make different types of cookware and cooking tools.

If you've never used a French press, don't sweat it: Making coffee in this is as easy as it gets. All you do is add a teaspoon of coarsely ground coffee for every four ounces of water (about three tablespoons if you want to fill the carafe up to capacity), pour in your water, leaving about an inch of space from the top of the carafe, stir, insert the plunger and make sure the lid is closed to retain heat. Wait four minutes, then push the plunger down slowly to the bottom, and viola! Your coffee is ready.

The Bodum Chambord French press has a 4.6-star rating out of more than 18,000 ratings. One reviewer wrote, "Best homemade coffee I have had using this! Forget the Keurig or coffee pots, I love the French press. I got the small one because I don't usually have more than one cup each morning. This is so easy to use and the coffee tastes delish! I've been using finely ground coffee and have not had an issue. Ordering another for my RV."

Regularly $55, get it for $28 now at Amazon's Presidents' Day sale.