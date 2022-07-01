The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on toys and games

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Waiting for Amazon Prime Day 2022 in mid-July to pick up discounted children's toys and games on Amazon? Well, stop waiting, and start looking at our rundown of the deals you can get right now on Amazon on bestselling outdoor toys, top-rated Jurassic World and Star Wars toys, and wish-list favorites such as the Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron, Got2Glow Fairy Finder and Squishmallows plushies.

Top products in this article:

Keep reading to shop for the best deals we found on toys and games ahead of Amazon Prime Day. These toys are not just big with kids -- on Amazon, they're highly rated by grown-up reviewers.

All of the below deals are open to everyone, not just Amazon Prime members. But here's the thing: If you're the plan-ahead type who likes to do Christmas shopping in July, then a Prime membership makes a lot of sense right now. We expect to see a lot of toy deals during Amazon Prime Day 2022, Amazon's biggest sales event of the year, which arrives in mid-July. Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime members.

Still not a Prime member? Sign up today! First-time Prime subscribers can try out Prime on a 30-day, risk-free trial.

Read on for more info about Amazon Prime Day 2022 -- and for all the great toy deals you can get on Amazon right now! As you'll see from the huge deals we've listed, the best time to shop for Christmas toy sales is definitely not during Christmastime!

Jurassic World Sound Strike Pteranodon Figure: $51

Mattel via Amazon

Jurassic World toys are popular on Amazon, but they're not always on sale. That's why this deal stood out to us: Right now on Amazon, you can save nearly 25% off the Amazon list price on this dinosaur action figure.

The Jurassic World Sound Strike Pteranodon, which chomps, and, yup, makes dino sounds, is recommended for ages 4 and up.

Jurassic World Sound Strike Pteranodon Figure: $51 (reduced from $67)

Wave Runner Grip It waterproof football: $15



Wave Runner via Amazon

One of Amazon's bestselling toys, the Wave Runner Grip It waterproof football is basically built for beach or pool play. Maybe best of all? You can get it for 25% off right now on Amazon. The football is available in a variety of colors, but with this deal, you get sent what you get sent -- i.e., you don't get to choose the color. The 9.25-inch toy is recommended for ages 6 and up.

Wave Runner Grip It waterproof football: $15 (reduced from $20)

Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron: $59

Moose Toys via Amazon

During the 2021 holiday-shopping season, the Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron was nearly impossible to find. Now you can get it on sale -- more than 20% off! -- on Amazon. The toy is recommended for ages 5 and up.

Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron, $59 (reduced from $75)

Paw Patrol Chase Adventure Cruiser Roller Coaster: $189

Amazon

Hit the road with Chase the Police Pup via this four-piece, Paw Patrol riding track that comes with platform steps, and, coolest of all, a Paw Patrol Chase coaster car that flashes lights and sounds. The car requires three AAA batteries (not included). Right now, you can get this toy for just under its usual $200 list price.

Paw Patrol Chase Adventure Cruiser Roller Coaster, $189 (reduced from $200)

Squishmallows 14-inch lemur plush: $16



Squishmallows via Amazon

Another popular toy that was scarce during Christmas 2021, Squishmallows plush toys are now relatively plentiful. They're still hard to find on sale, though. Lucky for you, we found a deal: Right now on Amazon, you can get this squeezable, huggable Squishmallows lemur for 20% off its $20 list price.

Squishmallows 14-inch lemur plush, $16 (reduced from $20)

Play-Doh Slime (30-can pack): $25

Too hot to go outside? Keep kids busy with this 30-pack of Play-Doh-branded slime. Kids love this sticky, gooey, colorful compound. Individual cans make great favors for birthday parties. And you'll love this deal: Right now on Amazon, you can get the 30-pack for nearly 15% off list price.

Play-Doh Slime (30-can pack), $25 (reduced from $29)

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder (pink): $23



Do you know a desperate parent who paid above-list price from a third-party seller last Christmas for the Got2Glow Fairy Finder? If so, be kind when you mention that you bought the pink one for 42% off list price on Amazon today.

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder (pink), $23 (reduced from $40)

Oh, and the blue Got2Glow Fairy Finder? It's on sale on Amazon right now for 56% off list price!

Lesson learned, folks: Buy those Christmas toys in July!

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder (blue), $18 (reduced from $40)

Nerf Rival Curve Shot Sideswipe XXI-1200 blaster: $11



Amazon

Get this Nerf blaster for a whopping 56% off list price right now on Amazon. The Nerf Rival Curve Shot Sideswipe XXI-1200 features a 360-degree rotating muzzle that lets you determine the path of each shot: Rounds can fire straight, curve left, curve right or down. The toy comes complete with 12 rounds. Recommended for ages 14 and up.

Nerf Rival Curve Shot Sideswipe XXI-1200 blaster, $11 (reduced from $25)

Little Valentine refill pack for Nerf Rival (100 rounds), $15 (regularly $30)

Rainbow High Color Change Car: $23

MGA Entertainment/Amazon

Last holiday season, Rainbow High's colorful dolls and accessories filled up wish lists. The line's color-changing car is designed to take two of its full-sized dolls on a toy-sized driving tour. Scoop one up today on Amazon for more than 50% off list price.

Rainbow High Color Change Car, $23 (regularly $50)

Squeakee the Balloon Dino: $21

Moose Toys/Amazon

Squeakee the Balloon Dino, designed for ages 5 to 15, performs a variety of functions -- including stomping, chomping, laughing, roaring and dancing. He even plays games such as chicken and tug-of-war. Listed at $70 on Amazon, you can get Squeakee right now for only $21 -- that's nearly 70% off the regular price!

Squeakee the Balloon Dino, $21 (reduced from $70)

Star Wars Snackin' Grogu: $31



Hasbro

Don't wait 'til Christmas! Buy Snackin' Grogu for the young Star Wars fan on your gift list right now on Amazon for more than 63% off list price. Kids feed so-called Baby Yoda one of four included menu items, and he reacts with sound and motion depending on how tasty -- or gross -- the food is. This toy measures roughly 9-inches tall. For ages 4 and up.

Star Wars Snackin' Grogu, $31 (reduced from $85)

Funko Disney Mickey and the Beanstalk Game: $11



Right now on Amazon, you can save a couple of bucks on Mickey and the Beanstalk, a 3D, interactive board game by Funko. It's designed for kids ages 4 and up.

Funko Disney Mickey and the Beanstalk Game, Collector's Edition, $11 (reduced from $13)

Osmo Math Wizard & the Magical Workshop: $46



Osmo Math Wizard & the Magical Workshop is marked down nearly 25% right now on Amazon. The game makes learning fun and interactive, providing a smart way to use screen time. While Osmo offers a range of programming for all ages, this toy caters to 6- to 8-year-olds. It teaches addition and subtraction via hands-on play. In order to use it, an Osmo Base for use on a compatible iPad or Fire Tablet is required.

Osmo Math Wizard & the Magical Workshop, $46 (reduced from $60)

Catan (Settlers of Catan)



Amazon

One of the most popular and well-known strategy games of the last decade, Catan -- formerly known as Settlers of Catan -- isn't officially on sale right now on Amazon, but its current list price is pretty close to previous deal prices we've seen for the title.

Catan is a game of building and trading, with a healthy dash of luck mixed in. If you haven't played it yet, you're really missing out. (That's not just our opinion: Amazon reviewers rate Catan 4.8 stars out of 5.)

Catan (Settlers of Catan), $48

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G Movie Magic Studios



Amazon

This is another toy that's not on sale right now on Amazon, but is being offered at a really good price -- especially when you consider how scarce it was during Christmas 2021.

The O.M.G Movie Magic Studios provides more than 70 unboxing experiences, including 12 dolls that kids can shoot home movies with. The box even transforms into a movie set.

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G Movie Magic Studios, $66

UPS pullback toy truck

Amazon

What little kid doesn't love the excitement of a delivery truck? This officially licensed UPS toy truck measures 5.5-inches long and 2.5-inches high. It's not currently on sale, but its $19 asking price is pretty close to previous deal prices we've seen for this item.

UPS pullback toy truck, $19

