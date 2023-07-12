Dyson Prime Day deals: Where to find a Dyson on sale during Day 2 Amazon Prime Day 2023
Did you know that Amazon has Dyson vacuum deals during Amazon Prime Day 2023? It's the second day of Amazon's massive summer savings event and until it ends (or Dyson runs out of stock) you can save big on a Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum, a Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum and a Dyson Outsize+ cordless vacuum.
Hurry -- these deals end tonight.
Thinking about upgrading your vacuum or investing in a top-rated vacuum that can stand the test of time? This is your moment! Check out these amazing Dyson Amazon Prime Day deals below and clean up on savings.
Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum: $350
We found deals on a top-rated cordless Dyson vacuum cleaner at Dyson and at Amazon during Amazon Prime Day. The Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner is just $350 on the vacuum retailer's site and at Amazon during Prime Day 2023. You can't lose on this stick vacuum no matter where you buy it from.
The 4.2-star-rated Dyson V8 Absolute is a lightweight stick vacuum that offers up to 40 minutes of run time. The vacuum comes with two cleaning heads: one for hardwood floors and one for carpets. It also converts into a handheld vacuum. You'll love its detangling technology that automatically clears wrapped hair from its brush bar.
Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum, $350 (reduced from $470)
Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum, $350 (reduced from $520)
Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum: $100 off
You'll save $100 on this Dyson vacuum during Amazon Prime Day. The Dyson V15 Detect features a 60-minute run time, an LCD screen to easily display information and it optimizes suction and run time based on dust level and floor type. A Piezo sensor and Dyson DLS technology automatically sense debris level and floor type to adapt suction.
Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum, $649 (regularly $749)
Dyson Outsize+ cordless vacuum cleaner: 25% off
Dyson's largest intelligent cordless vacuum features twice the run time (up to 120 minutes) and laser illumination. It's also Dyson's only vacuum with two batteries for extended cleaning. Dyson DLS technology automatically senses your debris level and floor type to adapt suction for the perfect balance of power and run time where and when you need it.
Right now you can snag this Dyson device on sale for 25% off during Amazon Prime Day.
Dyson Outsize+ cordless vacuum cleaner, $715 (regularly $950)
