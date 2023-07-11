Where to get a Dyson V8 Absolute stick vacuum for less during Amazon Prime Day 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wayfair

We found deals on a top-rated cordless Dyson vacuum cleaner at Dyson and at Amazon during Amazon Prime Day. The Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner is just $350 on the vacuum retailer's site and at Amazon during Prime Day 2023. You can't lose on this stick vacuum no matter where you buy it from.

The 4.2-star-rated Dyson V8 Absolute is a lightweight stick vacuum that offers up to 40 minutes of run time. The vacuum comes with two cleaning heads: one for hardwood floors and one for carpets. It also converts into a handheld vacuum. You'll love its detangling technology that automatically clears wrapped hair from its brush bar.

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum, $350 (reduced from $520)

Dyson V8 Absolute cordless stick vacuum, $350 (reduced from $470)

More top-rated cordless vacuums to consider

Shop cordless stick vacuums below. All of these options have at least a four-star rating or higher. They all include tons of positive reviews by customers. Many of these cordless vacuum models are on sale now.

Dyson Gen5detect and Dyson Gen5outsize

Dyson

Your vacuum dreams are about to come true. Dyson's latest cordless vacuums feature a new fifth generation Hyperdymium motor, spinning at up to 135,000 RPM Just to put that in perspective, most vacuum motors typically run at 10,000 RPM. A super-fast vacuum might run up to 35,000 RPM.

Both machines feature a fully sealed, whole-machine HEPA filtration system that can capture 99.99% of particles down to 0.1 microns3, and 99.9% of viruses. Both devices feature a reimagined Fluffy Optic cleaner head, which can now reveal twice the amount of microscopic dust. Dyson engineers designed the new light source to be positioned as low as possible in the endcap of the cleaner head, projecting a blade of light to illuminate particles on floors. The new machines include a built-in dusting and crevice tool, as well as a power button (instead of the classic trigger).

The Dyson Gen5detect and the Dyson Gen5outsize are available now.

The Gen5detect offers up to 70 minutes of suction. Both devices feature a user interface (UI) that can show you when your surface is clean in real-time. A piezo sensor uses acoustic sensing to count and categorize particle sizes. Bars on the LCD screen now rise and fall according to volume of particles being removed in real time.

Dyson Gen5detect, $950

The Gen5outsize includes all the same technology as the Gen5detect. But this cordless vacuum features a 150% bigger bin, a 25% wider cleaner head and an up to 140-minute run time. It includes an extra plug-in battery pack.

Dyson Gen5outsize, $1,050

Samsung Jet 90 complete cordless stick vacuum

Samsung

This lightweight Samsung stick vacuum features a 180-degree swivel head that cleans in all directions, a high-capacity dust bin so you can suck up more and empty less and a five-layer filtration system to trap fine dust and allergen particles. The cleaning appliance can vacuum for up to 60 minutes before requiring a charge on its freestanding, dual charging station.

"I really like this vacuum and it's a much better option to clean my house than my loud, bulky, upright vacuum. The battery power gives me the freedom to move all over the house without having to unplug and move to another outlet. Super convenient and great upgrade for our family," wrote a Samsung customer who purchased the Jet 90.

Samsung Jet 90 complete cordless stick vacuum, $448 (reduced from $649)

Samsung Jet 75 complete cordless stick vacuum

Samsung

This six-pound vacuum cleaner features a five-layer filtration system, a high-capacity dust bin and a removable battery. This Samsung option includes the company's clog-reducing Jet Cyclone technology for consistent, powerful suction that stops dirt and debris from building up on the filter.

Samsung Jet 75 complete cordless stick vacuum, $220 (regularly $400)

Samsung Bespoke Jet cordless stick vacuum

Samsung

Samsung's Bespoke Jet cordless stick vacuum comes in a variety of colors to complement your home. It features an all-in-one clean station that can empty the dust bin at the press of a button. This powerful stick vacuum uses Samsung's 210-watt HexaJet Motor technology for Samsung's strongest suction. It features a dual brush to best clean multiple surfaces, from carpet to tile. It even features a digital display that provides info on the vacuum's power level and remaining battery time.

"After a few short weeks, I can tell my new Bespoke Jet is all that was promised," wrote a Samsung customer who purchased the vacuum. "Bespoke Jet is more powerful and effective than my old vacuums. And, it's convenient to use. Best of all is the self emptying feature. I do store the entire unit and accessory rack in a hall walk-in closet, but I would not hesitate to proudly display the Bespoke Jet anywhere in the house."

Samsung Bespoke Jet cordless stick vacuum, $450 (reduced from $900)

Dyson v15 Detect Absolute



Dyson

The Dyson v15 Detect Absolute is Dyson's most powerful cordless stick vacuum. It offers powerful suction with two advanced cleaner heads engineered for deep cleaning of pet hair and debris. The Dyson v15 Detect Absolute also comes with a built-in dusting and crevice tool.

Dyson v15 Detect Absolute, $800

The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that is running now through July 12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products, and more at Black Friday-like prices.

Other retailers are running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that started on Monday, July 10.

Check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for you and your family. And be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at ETOnline, CBS Sports Essentials and ComicBook.com.

Amazon Prime Day tech deals

Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals

Amazon Prime Day home deals

Amazon Prime Day luggage deals

Amazon Prime Day deals at other retailers