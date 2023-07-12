Best Day 2 Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Samsung phones: Score the Samsung S23 Ultra for 29% off
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best Android smartphone options for 2023. Plus, Amazon has a particularly good deal on the device during Day 2 of Amazon Prime Day 2023. This may be your last chance to shop the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for 29% off.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, as compared with the standard S23's 6.1-inch screen. The S23 Ultra includes an an embedded S Pen and the largest battery of the three models. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers a pro-grade camera. The smartphone's camera can film in 8K at 30 frames per second. It also includes a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256 GB), $850 with Prime (reduced from $1,200)
The best Prime Day deals on Samsung smartphones
Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to upgrade your smartphone. Here are the top Samsung smartphones that you can get on sale right now during Day 2 of the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S23 (128 GB): $600 with Prime
The Samsung Galaxy S23 offers a 6.1-inch screen with a dynamic AMOLED display. It features a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. It is compatible with wireless charging and includes Samsung's Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 for a more efficient charge. It is also Samsung's first smartphone made with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for advanced screen durability.
The S23 features a 50-megapixel wide camera, 10-megapixel telephoto camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an upgraded 12-megapixel selfie camera to help you take clear photos.
Samsung Galaxy S23 (128 GB), $600 with Prime (reduced from $800)
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: $350 with Prime
The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G features a bright display, a long-lasting battery and a feature-packed camera. It's part of Samsung's more affordable A-series line.
The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display screen with upgraded FHD+ resolution. The display has been fine-tuned for improved outdoor visibility and brightness in sunlight. The camera is also getting an upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. The smartphone will feature a 50 MP main camera, 12 MP ultra-wide camera, 32 MP front camera and 5 MP macro camera.
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, $350 with Prime (reduced from $450)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $1,100 with Prime
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a folding design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.
The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (256 GB), $1,100 with Prime (reduced from $1,800)
Samsung Galaxy S22 (256 GB): $718
The Samsung S22 has a high-quality camera, a durable design and fast charging capabilities. One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It's a protective design that is perfect for those prone to dropping their phones.
Samsung Galaxy S22 (256GB), $718 (reduced from $850)
Samsung Galaxy S22+: $898
The Samsung Galaxy S22+ includes all of the top-of-the-line features found in the S22, along with a few extras such as a larger display screen and more battery. The S22+ model also comes with an 8K camera -- so you can capture all of your memories in stunning quality.
Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128GB), $898 (reduced from $1,000)
The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now
Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that is running now through July 12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products, and more at Black Friday-like prices. There are even Prime Day deals on gift cards.
Other retailers are running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that started on Monday, July 10.
Check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for you and your family. And be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at ETOnline, CBS Sports Essentials and ComicBook.com.
- When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
- Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here: Dates, deals and more
- How to get free money when you buy a gift card during Amazon Prime Day 2023
- How to get the best deals on Amazon Prime Day 2023
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals: Tech, home, fitness, more
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 tech deals: Live blog
- Best Prime Day deals at Amazon under $50
- Best Prime Day deals at Amazon under $100
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 gift card deals
Amazon Prime Day tech deals
- Best Prime Day deals on Amazon tech: Amazon Fire TV, Ring, Kindle and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Kindle e-readers
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Apple tech
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsung tech
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsung smartphones
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Google Pixel smartphones
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on headphones: Apple AirPods, Beats, Bose, more
- The best TV deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
- Best Prime Day deals on Amazon Fire TVs: Get a new 4K TV for $100
- The best Amazon Prime Day deals on Sony headphones and speakers
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Bose headphones, speakers and soundbars
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Beats headphones
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 smartwatch deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Fitbit deals: Fitbit Versa, Fitbit Charge 5 and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 tablet deals: Save on Apple iPads, Samsung Galaxy tablets, Amazon Fire tablets and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Apple iPads
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Apple Watches
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Blink cameras and doorbells
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 on Cricut craft machines and tools
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on massage guns for summer workout recovery
- The best Amazon Prime Day deals on PS5 video games
- The best Amazon Prime Day deals on Nintendo Switch video games
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 streaming deals: Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and more
- Amazon just slashed the price on Fire TV sticks during Amazon Prime Day
- Prime Day streaming deal: Get Paramount Plus for half price, plus more 99 cent streaming channel deals
Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on small kitchen appliances
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on air fryers
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on coffee makers
- Best protein powder deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Keurig coffee brewers and accessories
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on KitchenAid stand mixers and mixer accessories
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 smartwatch deals: Apple, Samsung and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Instant Pot deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on refrigerators
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on grocery items
Amazon Prime Day home deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on robot vacuums
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on washers and dryers
- Best Amazon Prime Day furniture deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on patio furniture and outdoor accessories
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 bedding deals you can shop right now
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 mattress deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day pet deals
- The best Amazon Prime Day tool deals: Dewalt, Ryobi, Milwaukee and more
- Amazon Prime Day deal: There's a massive sale on Dewalt tools at Amazon now
- Amazon has some of the best deals on Ryobi tools during Prime Day 2023
- Amazon has a huge sale on Milwaukee tools during Prime Day 2023
- Black and Decker tools are on sale now during Amazon Prime Day
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 beauty and wellness deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day toy deals
Amazon Prime Day luggage deals
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on luggage and travel essentials
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsonite luggage
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on American Tourister luggage
Amazon Prime Day deals at other retailers
- Walmart Plus Week is coming: What you need to know about the Prime Day competitor
- Best deals at the Wayfair Back to College sale this weekend
- Walmart Plus Week: The best deals at Walmart you can shop right now
- It's not just Amazon: The best Prime Day deals at Walmart, Best Buy, Wayfair and more retailers
- Best Buy Black Friday in July: Save big on tech, appliances and more
for more features.