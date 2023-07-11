Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 toy deals: 'Paw Patrol' plushies, Barbie dolls, 'TMNT' sets, Play-Doh and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals are rolling in. While we're excited about Amazon's current offers on home goods, tech, streaming and more, there are even more Prime Day savings available on toys and games.

So if you have a child's birthday coming up, want to treat your kids to a few goodies for the summer or -- dare we say it -- get a super-early start on your holiday shopping, you can stock up now. After all, we don't know when Amazon Prime Day deals this good will come around again.

Top deals on toys for Amazon Prime Day:

Little Tikes Dino dune buggy 12V electric powered ride-on, $179 (reduced from $350)



Blue's Clues & You! sing-along guitar and microphone play set, $13 (reduced from $28)

Barbie Totally Hair doll with 15 styling accessories, $12 (reduced from $23)

Best toy deals for Prime Day 2023

Looking for toys, games, children's decor, stuffed animals and other Amazon Prime Day toy deals? With toys from beloved shows such as "SpongeBob SquarePants," "PAW Patrol," "Blue's Clues and You," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and "Baby Shark," you'll be sure to make a kid's day and save a few bucks with these Prime Day toy deals.

'Blue's Clues & You!' sing-along guitar and microphone play set

Save big on this pretend guitar and microphone playset that comes with lights and sounds to make any toddler or preschooler happy. It features songs that kids will love to sing along to, and comes with all the batteries you'll need for each of the two-piece playset.

'Blue's Clues & You!' sing-along guitar and microphone play set, $13 (reduced from $28)

Gund 'Paw Patrol' Officer Chase 6" plush

Here's Officer Chase from "Paw Patrol" in his signature blue police officer uniform. Made of quality materials, the star of the courageous crew on Nickelodeon Jr.'s hit series is even more cuddly as an adorable stuffed animal -- especially when he's 50% off.

Gund 'Paw Patrol' Officer Chase 6" plush, $5 (reduced from $10)



'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' classic turtle blimp

This blimp blows up to 30 inches long and holds all four TMNT action figures (not included) in multiple positions. Worried about it popping? Don't be -- it comes with a patch kit.

'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' classic turtle blimp, $41 (reduced from $47)

Little Tikes Dino dune buggy 12V electric powered ride-on

This battery-powered vehicle toy by Little Tikes features a durable frame construction and durable tires for off-road adventures. With adjustable seats and seatbelts and built to look like a real dune buggy, it's a thrilling experience. Designed for ages 3-6, this two-seater has a working horn, multiple speed modes, forward and reverse and a brake system for beginner drivers.

Little Tikes Dino dune buggy 12V electric powered ride-on, $179 (reduced from $350)



Play-Doh bulk ice cream theme bundle

Spark your child's creativity with this Play-Doh set. It includes nine classic colors and four Color Burst cans, providing endless arts and crafts fun for kids ages 3 and up. With ice cream-inspired colors that can be mixed and blended into new shades, along with six toy ice cream tools, this bundle is perfect for imaginative play. Plus, it comes in sustainable packaging that's easy to open.

Play-Doh bulk ice cream theme bundle, $7 (reduced from $11)

