Amazon's bestselling portable air conditioner is on sale now for Amazon Prime Day 2023
Amazon's No.1 bestselling portable air conditioner is marked down for Amazon Prime Day 2023. We know it's hot out there. If your home doesn't have central air or if your AC simply isn't getting the job done, consider a portable air conditioner. Amazon has slashed the price of its bestselling 4.3-star-rated Black + Decker portable air conditioner, which comes in a range of British thermal unit (BTU) ratings.
- Related: How we select our products
What's a BTU? The greater the BTU rating, the more square feet an air conditioner is able to cool. According to a guide published by Lowe's, these are the BTU numbers you want to keep in mind when shopping for air conditioners:
- 5,000 to 8,000 BTU: generally cools 150 to 350 square feet
- 8,000 to 12,000 BTU: generally cools 350 to 550 square feet
- 12,000 to 18,500 BTU: generally cools 550 to 1,050 square feet
Get a Black + Decker portable air conditioner on sale for Prime Day 2023
The Black + Decker air conditioner is on sale in several BTU ratings. It also functions as a dehumidifier and fan, and comes with a remote control. Its filter is washable and the air conditioner has a 24-hour timer. This portable AC comes with a window kit, as it has an exhaust hose. You can store it away once temperatures cool down.
- Black + Decker 8,000 BTU portable air conditioner, $300 (reduced from $420)
- Black + Decker 10,000 BTU portable air conditioner, $340 (reduced from $440)
- Black + Decker 12,000 BTU portable air conditioner, $410 (reduced from $450)
- Black + Decker 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner, $480 (reduced from $570)
More window AC units to consider during Prime Day
If you'd prefer a more permanent window AC unit, check out these options from Amazon, Wayfair and Walmart to keep you cool this summer. These window AC units are all rated at least 4 stars (out of 5) on their respective sites. They work for a variety of room sizes, and boast a range of features.
GE 5,000 BTU air conditioner
This affordable, quiet AC unit from GE has 10 temperature settings and two fan speeds. This simple air conditioner is ideal for small spaces.
GE 5,000 BTU air conditioner, $160 (reduced from $189)
Midea EasyCool 5,000 BTU window air conditioner
This AC unit is ideal for small rooms. Choose from seven temperature settings, two cooling speeds and two fan-only speeds. This quiet, energy-efficient window air conditioner has a washable filter.
Midea EasyCool 5,000 BTU window air conditioner, $179
Frigidaire 5,000 BTU window-mounted room air conditioner
This window air conditioner has a washable filter and expandable side panels (to help you fit it in a window properly). It comes with an extra-long power cord. Choose from six BTU ratings.
Frigidaire 5,000 BTU window-mounted room air conditioner, $160 (reduced from $179)
LG 12,000 BTU window air conditioner
This window air conditioner by LG has three cooling and fan speeds, plus a 24-hour timer (so you can create a cooling schedule). The unit controls humidity, and its filter is washable. Choose from seven BTU ratings.
LG 12,000 BTU window air conditioner, $373 (reduced from $450)
LG 14,000 BTU dual inverter window air conditioner
This smart window AC unit by LG has four cooling and fan speeds. It has a 24-hour timer so you can create a cooling schedule, and it comes with a remote control. The unit controls air humidity; its air filter is washable. Choose from four BTU ratings.
LG 14,000 BTU dual inverter window air conditioner, $550
Midea 12,000 BTU smart window air conditioner
This energy-efficient window AC unit promises to be ultra-quiet. It sports a U-shape design that allows you to keep your window open even while it's sitting in it. It also has an anti-theft mechanism that locks your closed window. As a smart AC unit, it can be controlled with your phone or via voice assistant. Choose from three BTU ratings.
Midea 12,000 BTU smart window air conditioner, $459 (reduced from $499)
The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now
Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that is running now through July 12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products, and more at Black Friday-like prices.
Other retailers are running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that started on Monday, July 10.
Check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for you and your family. And be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at ETOnline, CBS Sports Essentials and ComicBook.com.
- When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
- Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here: Dates, deals and more
- How to get the best deals on Amazon Prime Day 2023
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals: Tech, home, fitness, more
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 tech deals: Live blog
- Best Prime Day deals at Amazon under $50
- Best Prime Day deals at Amazon under $100
Amazon Prime Day tech deals
- Best Prime Day deals on Amazon tech: Amazon Fire TV, Ring, Kindle and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Kindle e-readers
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Apple tech
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsung tech
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsung smartphones
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Google Pixel smartphones
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on headphones: Apple AirPods, Beats, Bose, more
- The best TV deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
- Best Prime Day deals on Amazon Fire TVs: Get a new 4K TV for $100
- The best Amazon Prime Day deals on Sony headphones and speakers
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Bose headphones, speakers and soundbars
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Beats headphones
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 smartwatch deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Fitbit deals: Fitbit Versa, Fitbit Charge 5 and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 tablet deals: Save on Apple iPads, Samsung Galaxy tablets, Amazon Fire tablets and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Apple iPads
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Apple Watches
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Blink cameras and doorbells
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 on Cricut craft machines and tools
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on massage guns for summer workout recovery
- The best Amazon Prime Day deals on PS5 video games
- The best Amazon Prime Day deals on Nintendo Switch video games
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 streaming deals: Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and more
- Amazon just slashed the price on Fire TV sticks during Amazon Prime Day
- Prime Day streaming deal: Get Paramount Plus for half price, plus more 99 cent streaming channel deals
Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on small kitchen appliances
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on air fryers
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on coffee makers
- Best protein powder deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Keurig coffee brewers and accessories
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on KitchenAid stand mixers and mixer accessories
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 smartwatch deals: Apple, Samsung and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Instant Pot deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on refrigerators
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on grocery items
Amazon Prime Day home deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on robot vacuums
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on washers and dryers
- Best Amazon Prime Day furniture deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on patio furniture and outdoor accessories
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 bedding deals you can shop right now
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 mattress deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day pet deals
- The best Amazon Prime Day tool deals: Dewalt, Ryobi, Milwaukee and more
- Amazon Prime Day deal: There's a massive sale on Dewalt tools at Amazon now
- Amazon has some of the best deals on Ryobi tools during Prime Day 2023
- Amazon has a huge sale on Milwaukee tools during Prime Day 2023
- Black and Decker tools are on sale now during Amazon Prime Day
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 beauty and wellness deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day toy deals
Amazon Prime Day luggage deals
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on luggage and travel essentials
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsonite luggage
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on American Tourister luggage
Amazon Prime Day deals at other retailers
- Walmart Plus Week is coming: What you need to know about the Prime Day competitor
- Best deals at the Wayfair Back to College sale this weekend
- Walmart Plus Week: The best deals at Walmart you can shop right now
- It's not just Amazon: The best Prime Day deals at Walmart, Best Buy, Wayfair and more retailers
- Best Buy Black Friday in July: Save big on tech, appliances and more
for more features.