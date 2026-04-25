Trump evacuated from White House Correspondents' Dinner after shots fired; gunman shot and killed
What to know about the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner
- President Trump was evacuated from the White House Correspondents' Dinner Saturday night following a shooting outside the ballroom of the Washington Hilton Hotel. The gunman was shot and killed, a law enforcement source and U.S. official told CBS News.
- The evacuation occurred just after 8:30 p.m. ET following what sounded like loud bangs sent attendees scurrying. Mr. Trump and first lady Melania Trump were whisked off the stage by Secret Service agents.
- Footage from the dinner showed security agents rushing through the crowd of tables and removing other government officials in attendance. Men armed with rifles also appeared on the stage after Mr. Trump was evacuated.
Trump says shooter has been "apprehended" and urges dinner to go on
In a post on Truth Social, President Trump said that a shooter has been apprehended and said that while he wants the dinner to continue, that will be up to law enforcement.
"Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we 'LET THE SHOW GO ON' but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement," Mr. Trump wrote. "They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we'll just, plain, have to do it again."
Law enforcement sources told CBS News, however, that the shooter was killed.
Gunman at White House Correspondents' Dinner was shot and killed
A law enforcement source and U.S. official told CBS News that the gunman is dead. The gunman approached the magnetometers outside the ballroom, where he was shot by law enforcement, the sources said.
Dinner attendees heard what sounded like gunshots
Attendees of the White House Correspondents Dinner heard what sounded like three to four gun shots around 8:30 p.m.
The shots sounded like they were fired outside the ballroom, near a back stairwell, opposite the stage where the president was seated. The president was evacuated within seconds.
Gunpowder could be smelled near the back of the room. Among those escorted out by security were Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz, FBI Director Kash Patel and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise.
At least 6 shots fired before gunman was neutralized, source says
A law enforcement source told CBS News at least six shots were fired before the gunman at the White House Correspondents' Dinner was neutralized.
The gunman was apparently in the hallway by the metal detectors just outside the ballroom where diners were being served, the source said.
Video from CBS News table shows chaos after shots fired
Cellphone video shot by CBS News senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs from the CBS News table captured the immediate moments after shots were fired outside the ballroom.
The video shows White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and his wife, Katie Miller, crouched next to the table and shielded by a federal agent before they are led out of the ballroom. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert K. Kennedy, Jr., and his wife, Cheryl Hines, also appeared to be next to Miller.
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and his wife, Jennifer, can then be seen leaving the ballroom.
Secret Service officers with guns drawn lined up across the podium area yelling "clear" after multiple shots were heard.
Agents escorted RFK Jr., EPA administrator Lee Zeldin away
Images taken by photojournalists at the White House Correspondents Dinner show armed agents escorting away guests including Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin.
Another photo shows attendees hiding under tables what sounded like several gunshots.
Video from dinner shows guests huddled next to tables
Video footage from inside the dinner show attendees crouched next to tables, with security details winding their way among the maze of tables.
Law enforcement fired shots inside the ballroom at White House Correspondents Dinner
Security is evacuating the ballroom at the White House Correspondents Dinner after law enforcement fired shots inside the room, reports CBS News security contributor Sam Vinograd, who is at the event.
She said the incident appeared to happen in the hallway right by CBS News' table at the annual dinner.
Cabinet officials in attendance at annual dinner
Several Cabinet officials are in attendance at the White House Correspondents Dinner, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert K. Kennedy, Jr., and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.