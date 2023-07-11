Amazon Prime Day 2023: Build a smart home under $15 with a hot deal on an Amazon smart plug
Turn your house into a smart home in minutes -- and for under $15 -- with this hot Amazon Prime Day deal on an Amazon smart plug. This compact smart plug is almost half off right now, and it lets you to add Alexa voice command to any outlet. With the smart plug, you can schedule lights, fans, and appliances to automatically turn on and off and even control them remotely when you're away from home with the Alexa app.
It offers a super simple set-up process. Just plug it in to your outlet, open the Amazon Alexa app and get started.
Right now, this convenient smart plug is 48% off for Prime members.
Amazon smart plug, $13 (reduced from $25)
More top Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Amazon tech
Shop deals on Amazon Fire TVs, Kindles, smart security systems and more.
Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV: $430 and up
The Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG. This smart TV is a must-have for Alexa owners. You can go entirely remote-free and ask Alexa to play live TV, stream your favorite TV shows and movies, check sports scores, set timers and reminders, start video calls and more.
The Amazon Fire TV Omni series gives you access to over one million movies and TV episodes, plus the streaming platforms you subscribe to. Want to broadcast whatever's on your phone right into your living room? Use the TV's Airplay function to share videos, photos and music from your compatible smart devices to your Fire TV.
The Amazon Fire TV Omni series is available in multiple sizes. Prices vary.
55" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $430 with Prime (reduced from $560)
65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $560 with Prime (reduced from $830)
Amazon Fire Omni QLED TV: $600 (Save $200)
You can score a great discount on Amazon's newest TV, the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series. The TV features a QLED display with Dolby Vision IQ. It has an adaptive brightness feature to adjust the picture based on the lighting in the room. Plus, it doubles as an Echo with Amazon Alexa built in.
Like the super trendy Samsung "The Frame" TV, these TVs act as a piece of wall art when not in use.
65" Amazon Fire Omni QLED TV, $600 with Prime (reduced from $800)
Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5: $65 (save $125)
The Ring video doorbell bundle features a 1080p HD outdoor camera with enhanced features that let you see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet or PC.
Receive mobile notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers your built-in motion sensors. Plus
Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5, $65 with Prime (reduced from $190)
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials bundle: $168
Save $20 when you buy this Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition bundle. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition features wireless charging, an auto-adjusting front light and 32 GB storage. The on-sale bundle includes an Amazon leather cover and a wireless charging dock.
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials bundle, $168 with Prime (reduced from $260)
Amazon Fire HD 8: $55
The new Fire HD 8 tablet (2022) offers 30% faster performance over the prior model, the Amazon Fire 7. The tablet features a lightweight yet durable design with an 8-inch HD screen. It also provides enhanced battery life with 13 hours of watch time on a single charge.
Like all Amazon Fire products, you have a choice between ad-supported and ad-free models. The ad-supported models are less expensive, and feature advertisements on the tablet's lock screen. The ad-free models don't have these lock screen ads -- a better choice for those who are gift shopping.
The Amazon Fire HD 8 is available in black, denim and rose colors.
Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-supported, 32 GB), $55 with Prime (reduced from $100)
Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-free, 32 GB), $70 with Prime (reduced from $115)
Echo Dot: $23
The latest model of the Amazon Echo Dot delivers double the bass of the previous generation. It also has a temperature sensor, new gesture controls and an updated display.
The Echo Dot also comes with Amazon Eero, the company's mesh Wi-Fi system, built-in. This means that your Echo Dots can also be used as a Wi-Fi extenders to enhance the network coverage in your home. It also operates as a portable smart speaker. Get the latest model of the Echo Dot now for 54% with Amazon Prime.
Amazon Echo Dot, $23 with Prime (reduced from $50)
You can also save on the Echo Dot with Clock if you want your speaker to double as a clock.
Amazon Echo Dot With Clock, $30 with Prime (reduced from $60)
Amazon Echo Studio speaker: $155
Amazon's premium Echo speaker, the Amazon Echo Studio, is also an excellent smart speaker. The speaker supports spatial audio-processing technology and frequency range extensions to provide an enhanced sound quality. Save $45 n the Amazon Echo Studio now.
Amazon Echo Studio, $155 with Prime (reduced from $200)
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $23
Amazon's in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. This 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote and supports Dolby Atmos Audio. Right now, Amazon has the 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for $23 for Prime members.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $23 with Prime (reduced from $50)
Amazon Fire TV Cube: $110
With an octa-core processor that delivers fast, fluid 4K streaming, the Fire TV Cube is the most powerful option when it comes to Amazon's Fire TV streaming systems. It provides a true-to-life, cinematic 4K experience and supports Dolby Vision, HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.
You can also go entirely hands-free -- just ask Alexa when you want to change something on the TV.
Amazon Fire TV Cube, $110 with Prime (reduced from $140)
Amazon Echo Auto: $35
The second generation Amazon Echo Auto, now with an adhesive mount, adds hands-free controls for navigation, playing music and listening to podcasts to your car. The new Amazon Echo Auto also comes with Alexa's AI image processing feature, so you can give your Echo Auto commands based on on-screen images.
Amazon Echo Auto, $35 with Prime (reduced from $55)
Amazon Eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi system
The Eero Pro 6 covers up to 2,000 square feet and provides support for Wi-Fi speeds up to a gigabit. Its tri-band technology allows it to support up to 75 connected devices.
This heavily-discounted Eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi system includes 3 Eero Pro and replaces the traditional Wi-Fi router, Wi-Fi extender and internet booster to cover the whole house with fast and reliable internet.
Amazon Prime Members save more than half price now during Prime Day 2023.
Amazon Eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi router, $70 with Prime (reduced from $150)
