Amazon Prime Day 2022: How to reserve a PS5 on Amazon today
Thinking about reserving a PlayStation 5 during Amazon Prime Day 2022? Here's how to do it.
Top products in this article:
See all Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals
Reserve a PS5: PlayStation 5 Console, $500
Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to score deals on your favorite gaming devices, gaming chairs, gaming computer monitors and TVs. The PS5 is not included as one of Amazon's Prime Day deals. But that just means that anyone can reserve a PlayStation 5 at Amazon today, not just Prime members.
Amazon has switched up the way you order a PS5. The retail giant has switched to an invitation-based system. According to Amazon, the reason behind the switch "is to help prevent inventory shortages and price gouging caused by robot traffic."
From now on you'll need an invitation to buy a PlayStation 5 (disc edition) from Amazon. Keep reading to learn how to score an invite and reserve a PlayStation 5 at Amazon during Amazon Prime Day 2022 -- or any other day, for that matter.
Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to reserve a PlayStation 5 on Amazon during Prime Day?
Amazon has historically given priority to Amazon Prime members during PlayStation 5 restocks. However, you don't need an Amazon Prime membership to request an invitation. All you need is an Amazon account.
Reserve a Sony PlayStation 5 now
That said, there are plenty of good reasons to sign up for Amazon Prime. Perks include free two-day shipping (and sometimes even one-day or same-day shipping), access to their Amazon Prime streaming catalog and more. Prime members will also have access to exclusive deals during Amazon Prime Day sale, including deals on gaming laptops, headphones, Nintendo Switch games, gaming computer monitors and more.
Amazon Prime offers a 30-day free trial for new users, so you can sign up now and enjoy Amazon Prime Day 2022 for free.
How to reserve a PlayStation 5 at Amazon during Prime Day
The PlayStation 5 is now available by invitation only on Amazon. Those invited to purchase will get an email with a purchase link that's valid for 72 hours.
That said, the retailer warns it won't be able to grant all requests.
Amazon Prime members can now request an invitation. The process of requesting an invitation to buy a PS5 is fairly simple. You'll need to:
Visit Amazon's PS5 page.
Click the "Request Invitation" button.
If you are not signed in to your Amazon account, you will be taken to the login page before your request is confirmed.
That's it. Requesting an invite only takes a moment, so put in your request now.
Reserve a Sony PlayStation 5 now
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?
Amazon will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day through Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, if you're a new customer. That means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and enjoy most Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals without having to pay.
Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.
Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month
Check out our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups
Amazon Prime Day 2022 has some great deals. The online retailer is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now. Here are all of our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups:
Amazon Prime Day deals at Amazon:
- Don't wait until Prime Day 2022: Shop the best deals at Amazon right now
- When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 coupon deals
- There's a crazy good deal on Amazon Music Unlimited and Audible memberships for Amazon Prime Day 2022
Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple tech:
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Apple Watch deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Apple iPad deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Apple MacBook deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Apple AirTag and AirTag holder deals
- Best Apple iPhone accessories on Amazon
Amazon Prime Day deals on top tech brands
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on LG tech and appliances
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Sony headphones, speakers, TVs and more
Amazon Prime Day deals on computers, monitors and accessories:
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 gaming computer monitor deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 gaming laptop deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 laptop deals
- Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal: Save up to $210 on Eero mesh Wi-Fi now
Amazon Prime Day deals on TVs:
- Samsung's best selling 'The Frame' 4K TV is on sale now during Amazon Prime Day
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 LG OLED TV deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 streaming deals: Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and more
Amazon Prime Day deals on cameras and home security:
- The best DSLR cameras and mirrorless cameras on Amazon on Amazon Prime Day 2022
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Ring doorbell deals and Ring security camera deals
Amazon Prime Day headphone and speaker deals:
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 headphone and earbud deals: Apple AirPods, Bose and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Sony headphones, speakers, TVs and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Echo, Echo Show and Echo Dot smart speakers
Amazon Prime Day furniture deals:
Amazon Prime Day apparel deals:
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 summer bikini and bathing suit deals
- Kate Spade, Coach and more: The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 designer purse deals
Amazon Prime Day cleaning and home deals:
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on robot vacuums
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Dyson vacuum deals
- Best reviewed washers and dryers on Amazon during Amazon Prime Day 2022
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 sheet and bedding deals
- Petcube, Whistle GPS and more: The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 pet deals
Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals:
- Blenders, air fryers and cookware on sale now: The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Ninja kitchen appliances
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 LG refrigerator deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on coffee makers
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Instant Pots
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 air fryer deals
Amazon Prime Day travel deals:
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 luggage and travel essentials deals
- Best Samsonite luggage in 2022 you can buy at Amazon and beyond
Amazon Prime Day health and fitness deals:
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 fitness deals: NordicTrack, Garmin, Colorfulkoala and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Garmin Vivoactive deals
- The best treadmills you can buy on Amazon
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 electric toothbrush deals, Waterpik deals and oral care deals
Amazon Prime Day deals on toys and games:
Competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sales from other retailers:
for more features.