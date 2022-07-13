Amazon Prime Day 2022: How to reserve a PS5 on Amazon today

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Thinking about reserving a PlayStation 5 during Amazon Prime Day 2022? Here's how to do it.

Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to score deals on your favorite gaming devices, gaming chairs, gaming computer monitors and TVs. The PS5 is not included as one of Amazon's Prime Day deals. But that just means that anyone can reserve a PlayStation 5 at Amazon today, not just Prime members.

Amazon has switched up the way you order a PS5. The retail giant has switched to an invitation-based system. According to Amazon, the reason behind the switch "is to help prevent inventory shortages and price gouging caused by robot traffic."

From now on you'll need an invitation to buy a PlayStation 5 (disc edition) from Amazon. Keep reading to learn how to score an invite and reserve a PlayStation 5 at Amazon during Amazon Prime Day 2022 -- or any other day, for that matter.

Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to reserve a PlayStation 5 on Amazon during Prime Day?

Amazon has historically given priority to Amazon Prime members during PlayStation 5 restocks. However, you don't need an Amazon Prime membership to request an invitation. All you need is an Amazon account.

That said, there are plenty of good reasons to sign up for Amazon Prime. Perks include free two-day shipping (and sometimes even one-day or same-day shipping), access to their Amazon Prime streaming catalog and more. Prime members will also have access to exclusive deals during Amazon Prime Day sale, including deals on gaming laptops, headphones, Nintendo Switch games, gaming computer monitors and more.

Amazon Prime offers a 30-day free trial for new users, so you can sign up now and enjoy Amazon Prime Day 2022 for free.

How to reserve a PlayStation 5 at Amazon during Prime Day

The PlayStation 5 is now available by invitation only on Amazon. Those invited to purchase will get an email with a purchase link that's valid for 72 hours.

That said, the retailer warns it won't be able to grant all requests.

Amazon Prime members can now request an invitation. The process of requesting an invitation to buy a PS5 is fairly simple. You'll need to:

Visit Amazon's PS5 page. Click the "Request Invitation" button. If you are not signed in to your Amazon account, you will be taken to the login page before your request is confirmed.

That's it. Requesting an invite only takes a moment, so put in your request now.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?



Amazon will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day through Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, if you're a new customer. That means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and enjoy most Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals without having to pay.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

