The best deals at Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2022

Amazon has great deals on LG, Apple and more brands right now, ahead of Prime Day. Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day may still be months away, but that doesn't mean there's a shortage of deals available at Amazon right now. We've found great deals at Amazon in June 2022, including discounted prices LG OLED TVs, Apple Watches, the best toys and more that you can shop right now. There's even an Amazon gift card offer that's like getting $10 in free money.

Amazon gift card deal: Spend $50, get a $10 credit

The best Apple AirPods deal: Apple AirPods Pro, $180 (reduced from $249)

Some of the featured Amazon deals for June 2022 include deals on Amazon devices, plus deals on quality gear from trusted brands like LG, JBL and Apple. Our favorite sale finds are ahead.

The best Amazon gift card deals

Amazon has a pair of lucrative gift card offers you'll want to take advantage of before Amazon Prime Day 2022 -- they're like getting money for free.

Amazon gift card deal: Spend $50, get a $10 credit

Amazon

Amazon's best gift card deal is back. Now through June 24, first-time gift card customers can get a $10 promotional credit when they spend $50 or more on gift cards in a single order. You need to use code USEGC222 at checkout to get this deal.

The promotional credit expires August 9, so you can use it during Prime Day 2022. The credit will appear in your account two days after purchase.

Amazon gift card deal: Spend $50 on gift cards, get a $10 credit

Amazon gift card deal: Reload $100, get a $10 credit

Amazon

Once you've purchased that Amazon gift card and scored your free $10 Amazon credit, why not go back and earn yet another $10 credit? Reload any Amazon gift card with $100 or more in a single transaction and you'll get $10 credited to the card for free.

Note that, like the first Amazon gift card offer above, this reload offer only works once, and is limited to Amazon Prime members. The $10 award will appear in your account within three days. See the site for more details and eligibility.

Amazon gift card promo offer: reload $100, get $10 for free

The best Apple deals at Amazon to shop right now

Don't buy direct from Apple! Whether you're looking for a new computer, new AirPods or a new Apple Watch, Amazon has the Apple products you're looking for -- and they're all on sale now ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Apple AirPods Pro: $180

Apple via Amazon

Right now at Amazon you can score a discount on Apple's newest sweat- and water-resistant earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods Pro, $180 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods 3 with MagSafe case: $150

Apple

You can also score the latest generation Apple AirPods 3 with a MagSafe case at a discount at Amazon.

Apple AirPods 3 with MagSafe case, $150 (reduced from $179)

Apple Watch Series 7: $329

The Apple Watch Series 7 in new colors midnight, starlight, green, a new blue and (PRODUCT)RED. Apple

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in new case finishes: midnight, starlight, green, a new blue and Product Red. Whichever you one you go with, you'll likely find a nice pairing with a new Apple Watch band and the many watch faces available.

The base Apple Watch Series 7 model, which connects to the internet via your iPhone, starts at $329 right now at Amazon. You can upgrade to a model that features cellular service for $429 (additional monthly fees from your wireless provider will apply).

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $329 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41 mm), $429 (reduced from $499)

Apple AirTag (4-pack): $89

Apple via Amazon

Apple AirTags will help you keep track of important items. Stick one on your luggage, your pet, your wallet or some other thing, and then track where it's at from your MacBook, Apple Watch or other device.

Apple AirTag (4 pack), $89 (reduced from $99)

The best TV deals and streaming deals at Amazon right now

Televisions often go on sale during Amazon Prime Day, but these great TV models and streamers are on sale now at Amazon.

65" LG C1 series OLED smart 4K TV: $1,597

Amazon

The screen of this 65-inch LG OLED smart TV features over 8 million self-lit pixels. The TV comes with Google Assistant and Alexa built in. The LG device's a9 Gen4 AI processor adjusts picture and sound automatically.

(For more OLED TV options, check out the best deals on LG OLED TVs on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day.)

LG 65" C1 series OLED smart TV, $1,597 (regularly $2,500)

LG 77" C1 series OLED smart TV, $2,597 (regularly $3,800)

65" Amazon Fire 4K TV: $500

Amazon

Amazon currently has a 65-inch Amazon Fire TV with 4K resolution on sale for $500. This TV with Alexa has support for 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus.

65" Amazon Fire TV, $500 (reduced from $830)

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV (2021 model): Save up to $898

Samsung via Best Buy

Why get just a TV, when you can get a stunning QLED 4K TV that doubles as a piece of art? Amazon has Samsung's 2021 "The Frame" smart TV models on sale right now. You can save up to $898 at Amazon now, but hurry -- these clearance-priced Samsung TVs may very well sell out before Amazon Prime Day 2022.

43" Samsung 'The Frame' 4K TV, $848 (regularly $947)

50" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $948 (regularly $1,198)

55" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,398

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,598 (regularly $1,798)

The best vacuum deals on Amazon now

If you're looking to do some spring cleaning, you don't want to wait until Amazon Prime Day rolls around this summer.

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $180

Amazon

Use the iRobot Genius App or your voice assistant to tell the Roomba 694 to vacuum. It has advanced sensors to keep it from hitting furniture or falling down stairs and it has an edge-sweeping brush that takes care of corners and edges.

This Roomba is a No. 1 best seller on Amazon.

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $180 (reduced from $274)

iRobot Roomba i3+ with automatic disposal: $399

iRobot via Amazon

Looking for a Roomba that automatically empties its own dust bin? You'll pay more for the privilege, but the Clean Base included with the Roomba i3+ only needs to be emptied once every 60 days. It's currently $151 off at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

iRobot Roomba i3+ with automatic disposal, $399 (reduced from $550)

The best computer deals at Amazon right now



Whether you're looking for a simple machine to surf the web with, or a powerful new touchscreen model, Amazon has the laptops and tablets you want on sale now. Here are the best laptop deals at Amazon.

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen (32 GB): $128

Amazon

This HP Chromebook features 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, an 11.6-inch touchscreen and a fantastic price.

(Not the right laptop for you? Check out the best laptop deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day.)

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen, $128 (reduced from $260)

14" Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop: $600



Lenovo

Two-in-one fans won't have to pay a lot for a new hybrid laptop with the well-received Lenovo Flex 5 now sitting at a sub-$800 price point. Highly rated by reviewers, this notebook from Lenovo is praised for its combination of great performance and equally great features such as Dolby Audio speakers, responsive keyboard and up to 14 hours of battery life. Its mid-range configuration touting Ryzen 5 5500U, 16 GB memory and 256 GB of storage is $250 off on Amazon, giving you more bang for your buck.

14" Lenovo Flex 5 (AMD Ryzen 5, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $600 (reduced from $850)

The best toy deals and game deals on Amazon right now

Think the best toy deals happen around Christmas? Think again -- these kid-favorite toys are on sale now ahead of Amazon Prime Day, and at prices lower than the 2021 holiday season.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (for the Nintendo Switch): $55

Nintendo

If you haven't played Nintendo's latest hit game, you're missing out. The 4.9-star-rated (!) Kirby and the Forgotten Land, released just over a month ago, is a fun Nintendo Switch adventure for all ages. In it, Kirby gets some new powers as he explores the ruins of a post-apocalyptic world -- he can now swallow vending machines, cars and more. There are plenty of secrets to find, of course, and lots of challenges too. Can you reach the worldwide leader boards in any of the fun, included mini-games?

(Hungry for even more great games to play? Check out our rundown of the best Nintendo Switch game deals on Amazon and elsewhere ahead of Amazon Prime Day.)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land, $55 (reduced from $60)

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder: $28



One of the most buzzed about -- and often sold out -- toys of the past holiday season is the best-selling Got2Glow Fairy Finder, available in pink and blue. Kids can search for virtual fairies using this toy. It's similar in concept to Pokémon and Tamagotchi. Once caught, the fairies function as digital pets. Each jar offers 30 virtual fairies to find, for 100 in all. Fairies can even be traded among friends.

Shop more the best toys on Amazon, here.

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder (blue), $28 (reduced from $40)

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder (pink), $24 (reduced from $40)

Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle: $120

The Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle provides a magical home for everyone from Belle to Tiana to Ariel. The dollhouse comes furnished with rooms designed specifically for each princess and also plays music and lights up to resemble a fireworks show.

Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle, $120 (reduced from $158)

Best smart home deals on Amazon now

Bring your home into the 21st century with a new smart home speaker, smart lights, smart thermostat and more. All the items below are available on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Wyze Pan Cam: $40

Amazon

Keep an eye on your home when you're away with the Wyze Pan Cam. Unlike some other connected home security cameras, the 1080p Wyze Pan Cam rotates 360 degrees left to right, and features a 93-degree vertical range, to capture action all over the room it's in. The camera also offers color night vision, two-way audio and motion and sound detection.

Wyze Pan Cam, $40 (regularly $50)

Amazon Smart Thermostat: get up to $70 back

Amazon

Save money on your air-conditioning bills this summer with an Energy Star certified, voice-controlled Amazon Smart Thermostat. (A C-wire is required for installation.)

Your utility company may offer a rebate on smart thermostats, making this purchase entirely free. (See Amazon's website for more details before you buy.)

Amazon Smart Thermostat, $60 before rebate

Kasa Smart Light Strip: $40

Amazon

You can save big on the Kasa Smart Light Strip at Amazon right now. Great for adding dramatic flair to any room (or adding a backlight to your TV), this 6.6-foot strip features millions of dimmable colors and voice controls. There's a 4-pronged connector on the end of the strip, so you can increase the length up to 33 feet. You can also trim the strip along the marked lines for a perfect, custom fit.

(More Kasa smart-home products are on sale at Amazon right now, including the Kasa smart light bulb 2 pack ($17 after coupon) and the Kasa Smart Plug Mini 4 pack ($25) and the Kasa 2K HD Smart Baby Monitor ($32).)

Kasa Smart Light Strip (6.6 foot), $40 (reduced from $70)

Kasa Smart Light Bulb (2 pack), $17 after coupon (reduced from $25)

The best kitchen deals on Amazon right now

Instant Pots and air fryers are popular Amazon Prime Day buys. But if you want to upgrade your kitchen, now is a great time too -- the following kitchen appliances are all on sale at Amazon now.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1: $100

Instant Pot via Amazon

This 9-in-1 Instant Pot model functions as an electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. But you also get two other tricks: a sterilizer and a function that allows you to keep your cooking water at a constant temperature (for sous vide cooking). The machine has 15 customizable programming options.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart), $100 (regularly $130)

Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer: $160 after coupon

Amazon

The Cosori Dual Blaze air fryer, rated 4.7 stars on Amazon, features 12 different cooking functions. According to the brand, the air fryer's aluminum basket conducts heat three times faster and stores heat more effectively than other air fryers. The kitchen gadget uses dual heating elements and Cosori's 360 ThermoIQ technology to make real-time temperature adjustments during cooking, so you'll get evenly cooked and crisped food, without having to shake or flip whatever's in your basket. The non-stick basket is dishwasher safe.

The Cosori Dual Blaze air fryer connects to your phone, so you can scan the barcode of your favorite frozen foods to get the ideal temperature and time settings. This smart air fryer can also be operated by voice command.

Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer (6.8 quart), $160 after coupon (regularly $180)

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer: $48

Amazon

If you want the convenience of air frying, but don't have the counter space for yet another kitchen appliance, check out the 4.6-star-rated Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6-quart air fryer. Amazon reviewers rave about it, noting that it's the perfect size for a one- or two-person household.

(Not the right air fryer for you? Check out our rundown of the best air fryer deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day.)

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer, $48 (reduced from $60)

Best speaker deals and earbud deals on Amazon now

Keep the party going with big sound from a new Bluetooth speaker. Or keep the party all to yourself with some great new headphones or earbuds. There are plenty of great deals on speakers at Amazon now, and plenty of deals on headphones, too.

Roku Streambar 4K: $106

Amazon

The Roku Streambar is a Roku streaming device and sound bar all in one. The sound uses Dolby Audio tech, which automatically lowers the volume of loud commercials and boosts the volume of quiet conversations. It also has a long-range wireless receiver. Roku makes an add-on wireless subwoofer and wireless speakers that pair with the Streambar for an upgraded surround sound experience.

Roku Soundbar, $106 (reduced from $130)

JBL Clip 3 waterproof Bluetooth speaker: $40

Amazon

Great news: JBL audio products are on sale at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

The JBL Clip 3 waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker streams high-quality sound from your phone or tablet via Bluetooth, and easily attaches to a backpack. It makes a great Bluetooth speaker to take to the beach or pool.

(Not the right Bluetooth speaker for you? Check out these waterproof speaker deals at Amazon now.)

JBL Clip 3 waterproof Bluetooth speaker, $40 (reduced from $50)

JBL Tune true wireless earbuds: $60

Amazon

You can save big on the JBL Tune 120TWS true wireless earbuds -- they're less than half price at Amazon right now. Earbuds last 4 hours on a single charge, with up to 12 hours more worth of charge via the included charging case.

JBL Tune 120TWS wireless earbuds, $60 (reduced from $120)

The best furniture deals on Amazon right now

Now's the perfect time to set up a home office, upgrade your living space or furnish a new apartment: The are plenty of furniture deals on Amazon right now.

L-shaped desk with bookshelves: $124

Ameriwood Home via Amazon

This L-shaped desk is designed to fit neatly in a corner to maximize space. It has two built-in shelves for extra storage. Find it in five colors.

L-shaped desk with bookshelves, $124 (reduced from $219)

Better Homes and Gardens 9-cube organizer storage bookcase: $140

This Better Homes and Gardens organizer that's reminiscent of an Ikea Kallax unit comes in three colors and measures at 15.35" x 44.65" x 44.21". Its open-back design makes cord management easy.

Better Homes and Gardens nine-cube organizer storage bookcase, $140 (reduced from $148)

Neo Chair: $65

Amazon

The Neo Chair is one of Amazon's best-selling office chairs, offering ergonomic support for well under $100. Fairly modern in style and available in a variety of color options, this office chair features a high-density molded foam and sofa-upholstered seat, adjustable seat height, a tilt-and-lock back and 360-degree wheels. Expert assembly is available at an added cost ($49).

Looking for more seating options? Check out our favorite office chairs you can get online.

Neo Chair, $65 (reduced from $105)

Sauder Shoal Creek dresser: $282

Amazon

This dresser, similar in style to Ikea's Hemnes eight-drawer dresser, is slightly smaller and a bit more affordable. Find it in four color options on Amazon.

Sauder Shoal Creek dresser, $282 (reduced from $400)

The best fitness deals on Amazon right now

Amazon has a number of great fitness deals on right now. If you're looking to set up a home gym, Bowflex products are on sale at Amazon, including the brand's SelectTech adjustable dumbbells (save $50), home gyms (save $500) and treadmill (save $1,200). There's also a sale on NordicTrack commercial series treadmills -- you can save $500 at Amazon now.

Bowflex T10 treadmill: $1,599

Amazon

If you've been shopping around for a new treadmill, now's the time to act: Amazon is offering a massive $1,200 discount on the Bowflex T10 treadmill right now. It features a 10-inch touchscreen, a 22" x 60" running path with a max speed of 12 mph and a motorized incline/decline that ranges from -5% to 15%. It also includes a Bluetooth wireless armband for heart rate monitoring.

Your Bowflex treadmill purchase comes with a 1-year membership to JRNY, which includes access to virtual coaching, trainer-led videos and more than 40 scenic virtual hikes. (A JRNY membership also enables the 10-inch touch screen to stream content from your favorite apps, such as Netflix and Disney+.)

Bowflex T10 treadmill, $1,599 (reduced from $2,800)

Amazon Halo Band fitness tracker: $85

Amazon

The Amazon Halo Band is a screen-free activity tracker designed to minimize distractions. It does all the fitness tracker basics: It counts steps, measures heart rate, sleep quality and tracks activity sessions such as walks and gym workouts.

Your purchase of an Amazon Halo Band comes with a free 6-month subscription to Halo, which offers hundreds of on-demand workouts, more detailed analytics features (including voice tone analysis) and nutrition guidance. After the 6 months, Halo auto-renews at $3.99 per month (plus tax).

Amazon Halo Band fitness tracker, $85 (reduced from $100)

The best beauty deals and oral care deals on Amazon right now

There's no better time than the present to look your best. The following beauty and oral care items are on sale now, ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit: $38

Amazon

Why wait until Amazon Prime Day to give yourself a sparkling smile? This pack of 40 Crest whitestrips -- that's 20 treatments in total -- promises to get your teeth 18 levels whiter in just 20 days. Plus, it's safe on enamel.

Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit, $38 (reduced from $55)

V-shaped face masks: $17

Amazon

These slimming face masks, rated 4.2 stars by Amazon reviewers and popular with Essentials readers, feature hyaluronic acid, aloe vera extract, seaweed extract and collagen.

Lauer V-shaped face mask, $17 (reduced from $20)

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush: $36

Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated hair dryer and volumizer from Revlon is popular with CBS Essentials readers and Amazon reviewers alike. It's currently marked down to $36, one of the best prices we've seen.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $36 (reduced from $60)

More Amazon Prime items you can shop right now

These items are not on sale, but they're still worth considering.

Samsung Jetbot Mop: $299



Samsung via Amazon

Need a robot cleaning solution for non-carpeted areas? The Samsung Jetbot Mop robot mop is good for cleaning tile, vinyl, laminate and hardwoods. Plus, you can use it in hand-held mode to clean bathroom walls, countertops and more.

Samsung Jetbot mop with dual spinning technology, $299

Roku Express 4K+: $29

Roku via Amazon

Enjoy 4K picture quality and voice control via a Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant that lets you search across channels, turn on captions and more with the affordable Express 4K+ streaming box. It features dual-band wireless for a smooth streaming experience, and a premium HDMI cable is included to connect the Roku to the TV. The Roku Express 4K+ does not require a smart TV to work, but it does require a TV with an HDMI input. While some Roku devices support older TVs with an A/V input, this one does not.

"I can finally have the apps I want and not worry about storage running out on my TV," reviewer Lotte says. "It's very easy to set up and use. The remote is very simple and easy to learn."

Roku Express 4K+, $29 (reduced from $40)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has announced that it will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale in July 2022. While an exact date has not been announced, traditionally, Amazon holds its Prime Day event in mid-to-late July. If this scheduling holds true, it would suggest that Prime Day 2022 will be held Monday, July 18 through Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Be sure to check back here for the latest info on the Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

