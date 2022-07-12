The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on TVs

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Upgrading to a better TV can be expensive. Luckily, it's Amazon Prime Day 2022. Amazon's summer deals event is full of the best TV deals on the internet.

We found sales on top-rated TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony and more that you can shop right now. Keep scrolling, because there are tons of them.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,598 (regularly $1,798)

65" LG 4K smart TV, $1,600 (reduced from $2,500)

55" Sony Bravia XBR OLED smart TV, $1,291 after coupon (regularly $1,695)

These Amazon Prime Day TV deals fit a wide variety of budgets. Find discounts on models of Samsung's bestselling "The Frame" QLED 4K TV and 4K Amazon Fire TV smart TVs. During Prime Day you can shave hundreds off top-rated LG, TCL and Sony screens in a range of sizes. We've also included a couple extra TVs to consider from other retailers.

Read on to get all the deals, plus more info on Amazon Prime Day.

The best TV deals on Amazon right now

Shop the best TV deals at Amazon during Prime Day.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV (2021): $848

Samsung via Amazon

What makes Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV so coveted is its built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. So, yes, long after you've used the smart TV's voice command to switch off an episode of "Real Housewives," you can enter your living room and see a stunning piece from Renoir -- and we mean stunning. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be vivid and true to life!)

The Samsung smart TV features 4K AI upscaling, and Samsung's Adaptive Sound+ technology (to automatically adjust the TV's audio).

Amazon has deals right now on certain models of Samsung's 2021 iteration of "The Frame." And the models that aren't marked down are still being offered at prices that are comparable to, if not the same as, previous sales.

43" Samsung 'The Frame' 4K TV, $848 (regularly $947)

50" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $948

55" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,398

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,598 (regularly $1,798)

75" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,900 (regularly $2,698)

65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV: $1,600



LG via Amazon

Right now, Amazon has this 65-inch LG OLED TV from its C1 series marked down more than $900. The smart TV features built-in Google Assistant and Alexa.

Unlike LED and QLED TVs, OLED TVs don't have a backlight layer. Instead, each pixel is its own teeny-tiny LED light that can independently change its luminosity and even turn off completely. Because each of their pixels function independently, these TVs offer elite image quality -- and the darkest shadows. OLED televisions also tend to be ultra thin. The LG set featured here measures just 1.8-inches thick.

65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV, $1,600 (reduced from $2,500)

65" LG NanoCell 90 series smart 4K UHD TV: $787

LG via Amazon

This LG TV is $550 off right now. Its a7 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K and NanoCell display gives your picture crisp details and enhanced contrast and color. The TV is an excellent choice for gamers: It's FreeSync Premium-compatible for real-time action with a fluid 120Hz refresh rate. The TV's Game Optimizer feature provides easy access to all your favorite game settings.

The 90 series LG TV features built-in Google Assistant and Alexa. Don't forget to apply the coupon before checkout to save an extra 5%.

65" LG NanoCell 90 Series smart 4K UHD TV, $787 after coupon (reduced from $1,400)

55" Sony Bravia XBR OLED smart TV: $1,291

Sony via Amazon

Rated 4.6 stars (out of 5) by users on Amazon, this OLED 4K Bravia XBR from Sony's Master line has won fans for its "excellent," "stunning," and "amazing" picture. The smart TV features Google Assistant, and is compatible with Alexa and Siri. It boasts Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The 55-inch version of the Sony Bravia XBR OLED smart TV is marked down 13% right now on Amazon. Plus, you can save an extra 12% by applying the coupon before checkout.

55" Sony Bravia XBR OLED TV, $1,291 after coupon (regularly $1,695)

55" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV: $998

Sony via Amazon

The Sony screen features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker. This smart TV comes with access to Google TV, and works with most voice assistants.

55" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV, $998 (regularly $1,298)

65" TCL QLED 6-Series with 4K resolution: $700



TCL via Amazon

If you're already used to a certain interface, switching can be tough, especially if you're not particularly tech savvy. Fans of the super-simple Roku platform should look for a TV -- like this TCL model -- with a built-in Roku system. Plus, the picture quality of this 6-Series model is stunning for the money.

65" TCL QLED Roku 6-Series with 4K resolution, $700 (reduced from $1,100)

50" TCL 4-Series 4K HDR smart Android TV: $228

TCL via Amazon

Android users can keep all of their tech in the same universe with a television that has built-in AndroidTV. The 4K smart TV includes Chromecast and Google Assistant. Get it right now for nearly $100 off its Amazon list price.

50" TCL 4-Series 4K HDR smart Android TV, $228 (reduced from $320)

55" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV: $285

Amazon

A mid-size television, such as this Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV, is the ideal size for many living rooms. The TV is $235 off on Amazon right now. The device comes with a Fire TV Alexa voice remote; use it to find favorite apps, movies and shows, check the weather and more.

55" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV, $285 (reduced from $520)

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV: $500

Amazon

Amazon currently has a 65-inch Amazon Fire TV with 4K resolution on sale for $500 -- that's more than $300 off the set's Amazon list price. This TV with Alexa supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus.

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $500 (reduced from $830)

