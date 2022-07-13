Amazon Prime Day deals are still out there and we've found dozens of the best

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

And the deals continue. Amazon Prime Day 2022 might have started yesterday, but it continues full throttle today with deals upon deals - deals coming out your eyeballs.

Are you going to take advantage? Will you find just what you're looking for -- at a price that will make clicking the Place Order button easy?

The first step is to sort through everything Prime Day has to offer. Tall order, right? We've done some of the legwork, selecting dozens of deals from major product categories.

If it's a deal you're seeking, you'll find it here. Check out our list.

Remember: Some of the below deals are exclusive for Amazon Prime members. Still not a Prime member? Sign up now! If you're a first-time subscriber, you can try out Prime on a 30-day, risk-free trial.

Free money: Gift cards, Stampcard, credits

Amazon

Amazon gift card promo offer: reload $100, get $10 for free

Amazon's free money hub

Prime Stampcard

Amazon Photos credit

Add a credit or a debit card to your Amazon Wallet to receive a $25 credit

Apple deals

Apple AirPods Pro, $170 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods 3 with MagSafe case, $100 at checkout (reduced from $179)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm)(green), $279 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41 mm) (blue), $409 (reduced from $499)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45 mm) (blue), $409 (regularly $429)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm) GPS + cellular, $409 (regularly $529)

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (space gray), $299 (reduced from $329)

Apple iPad 9 (256GB) (space gray), $429 (reduced from $479)

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $368 (reduced from $398)

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (space gray), $559 (reduced from $599)

Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $679 (reduced from $749)

Samsung deals

Samsung Watch4 smartwatch 40 mm (white), $150 (reduced from $250)

Samsung Watch4 smartwatch 44 mm, $200 (reduced from $280)

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128 GB), $600 (reduced from $800)

32" Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor, $300 (reduced from $380)

Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $429 (reduced from $799)

Samsung Jetbot mop, $179 (regularly $300)

TV and streaming deals

LG 55" C1 series OLED smart TV, $1,247 (regularly $1,500)

LG 48" C1 series OLED smart TV, $797 (regularly $1,500)

65" Amazon Fire TV, $500 (reduced from $830)

55" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $980 (reduced from $1,398)

43" Samsung 'The Frame' 4K TV, $848 (regularly $947)

50" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $948 (regularly $1,198)

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,598 (regularly $1,798)

65" Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV, $2,798 (reduced from $2,998)

Roku Express 4K+, $25 (reduced from $40)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen), $18 (regularly $40)

Amazon Echo (4th Gen), $60 (regularly $100)

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen), $20 (reduced from $50)

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) kids, $25 (regularly $60)

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), $35 (regularly $85)

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) kids, $40 (regularly $95)

Vacuum deals

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $249 (reduced from $274)

iRobot Roomba i3+ with automatic disposal, $490 (reduced from $550)

Laptop and computer deals

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen, $135 (reduced from $260)

Toy and game deals

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder (pink), $18 (reduced from $40)

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder (blue), $22

Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle, $140

Smart home deals

Amazon Smart Thermostat, $42 (reduced from $60)

Blink Indoor camera kit (1 pc.), $55 (reduced from $80)

Blink Indoor camera kit (3 pc.), $114 (reduced from $190)

Blink Indoor add-on camera

Blink Outdoor camera kit (1 pc.), $60 (reduced from $100)

Blink Outdoor camera kit (3 pc.), $125 (reduced from $250)

Blink Outdoor add-on camera

Blink Outdoor camera with floodlight, $85 (reduced from $140)

Blink video doorbell (standalone), $35 (reduced from $50)

Blink video doorbell (full system), $51 (reduced from $81)

Blink Mini, $30 (reduced from $35)

Kasa Smart Light Strip (6.6 foot), $40 (reduced from $70)

Kasa Smart Light Bulb (2 pack), $17 (reduced from $25)

Kitchen deals





Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart), $80 (regularly $130)

Instant Pot Vortex Plus air fryer (6 quart), $100 (reduced from $160)

Ninja professional blender, $90 (reduced from $100)

Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 8-qt. pressure cooker steam fryer, $230 (reduced from $350)

LG stainless counter-depth French door refrigerator, $2,599 (reduced from $2,804)

Breville mini smart oven, $152 (reduced from $180)

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender (black), $290 (regularly $350)

Vitamix A3300 Ascent series smart blender (black), $539 (regularly $600)

Speaker and earbud deals

Roku Soundbar, $89 (reduced from $130)

JBL Clip 3 waterproof Bluetooth speaker, $40 (reduced from $50)

JBL Tune 120TWS wireless earbuds (black), $70 (reduced from $120)

Bose deals

Bose QuietComfort 45, $229 (reduced from $329)

Bose Sport Earbuds, $149 (reduced from $179)

Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless noise cancelling headphones (silver), $255 (reduced from $349)

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 gaming headset, $220 (regularly $330)

Furniture deals

L-shaped desk with bookshelves (espresso), $87 (reduced from $140)

Neo Chair (gray), $70 (reduced from $105)

Sauder Shoal Creek dresser (soft white), $273 (reduced from $440)

Fitness deals

NordicTrack Commercial Series 1750 treadmill, $1,599 (reduced from $1,999)

Sunny Health & Fitness T7643 walking treadmill, $600 (reduced from $770)

Garmin Vivoactive 4 (black), $188 (reduced from $330)

Fitbit Versa 3 (blue), $170 (reduced from $230)

Fitbit Charge 5 (black), $110 (reduced from $150)

Amazon Halo Band fitness tracker, $45 (reduced from $100)

Beauty and oral care deals

Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit, $39 (reduced from $55)

Lumineux teeth whitening strips, $30 (regularly $50)

Nuface Trinity starter kit, $217 (reduced from $339)

Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set, $70 (reduced from $139)

Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000: $70 (reduced from $80)

Lauer V-shaped face mask, $16 after coupon (reduced from $20)

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $39

