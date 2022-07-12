Amazon Prime Day 2022: The best Samsung deals on the Galaxy S22, Galaxy Book Pro, gaming monitors and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

If you're looking for a new Samsung smartphone or earbuds, know this: Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals have begun, and they include a number of discounts on top-rated Samsung products. Samsung is also offering a number of deals on its own website right now. From the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to the Jetot+ robot vacuum, here are the best Prime Day 2022 deals on Samsung tech. (And P.S.: If you're not ready to sign up for Prime, that's OK, too. Some of the Amazon deals fall outside of the Prime Day event.)

Samsung Buds2, $100 (reduced from $150)

15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book Pro (Intel Core i, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $880 (reduced from $1,300)

Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $539 (reduced from $799)

Samsung is widely respected as a top brand for cell phones, home appliances and other tech items. Right now, many of the company's top-selling products are deeply discounted as part of the Amazon Prime Day sale. To help you get the best savings, we've compiled a list of the the top Samsung deals going on now -- both inside and outside of the Prime-Day box.

Best Samsung personal-tech deals

Shop the best deals on earbuds, smartwatches, and smartphones from Samsung during the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: $100

Amazon

Samsung's coveted earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2, are on sale. Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are great earbuds for people with an active lifestyle.

Samsung Buds2, $100 (reduced from $150)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4: $175

Samsung via Amazon

If you're in the market for a new smartwatch, then you'll want to check out the Galaxy Watch4 while it's on sale. The GalaxyWatch4 offers health and fitness tracking, Bluetooth music streaming, texts messaging and calling when connected to your smartphone. The smartwatch is available in two sizes; 40 mm and 44 mm.

Samsung Watch4 smartwatch 40 mm, $175 (reduced from $250)

Samsung Watch4 smartwatch 44 mm, $200 (reduced from $280)

The Watch4 is also on sale on Samsung's website. It is priced a bit higher than on Amazon, but if you have a device to trade in, you can score additional credits and savings.

Samsung Watch4 smartwatch 40 mm, $210 (reduced from $250)

Samsung Watch4 smartwatch 44 mm, $240 (reduced from $280)

Samsung Galaxy S22: $600

Samsung

There are a few notable new features on the Samsung Galaxy S22+, but the one most users will probably enjoy is the upgraded camera. The triple-rear-camera array features improved optical zoom and a better main sensor, plus an upgraded ability to take nighttime photos. The Samsung Galaxy S22+ features a 50 MP (f/1.8) wide, 12 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide and 10 MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera.

Another useful feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its Gorilla Glass Victus Plus construction. Glass now spans the front and the back of the phone. It's a more protective design, and it feels more premium as well. (Previous models have had plastic backs.) Still undecided? Here's everything you need to know about the Galaxy S22, 22+ and Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128 GB), $600 (reduced from $800)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $910

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra includes the newest tech features offered by the S22 in a larger size. The S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera compared to the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256 GB), $910 (reduced from $1,300)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512 GB), $980 (reduced from $1,400)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G: $700

Samsung

What's so great about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G? Well, aside from the eye-catching folding design -- the phone measures just 4.3 inches (diagonally) when folded shut -- it features a blazing-fast processor, 8 GB of RAM, IPX8 water resistance and aluminum-body construction. The foldable design (with Flex Mode) is great for taking hands-free selfies. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G also features a 1.9-inch cover screen that displays notifications and time without you needing to open the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (128 GB), $700 (reduced from $1,000)

You can upgrade to 256 GB of storage for just $35 more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (256 GB), $750 (reduced from $1,050)

Best Samsung tablet and computer deals

Amazon has Samsung tablets, laptops and gaming monitors on sale now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $160

Samsung

The Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities. This already-affordable Android tablet is $70 off on Amazon right now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, $160 (reduced from $230)

15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: $880

Samsung

Thin, light and powerful, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is a good MacBook alternative for Windows users, especially with its smooth integration with Samsung smartphones and battery life of up to 16 hours. This is considered a mid-range configuration that gives you 16 GB of memory, 512 GB storage and an Intel i5 processor inside.

15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book Pro (Intel Core i, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $880 (reduced from $1,300)

49" Samsung Odyssey G9 4K gaming monitor: $1,110

Amazon

Looking for a truly immersive gaming experience? Take a look at this super-wide, curved monitor. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 features a QLED display, 32:9 aspect ratio and 240 Hz refresh rate. This is a great opportunity to get a huge screen and great specs for a major discount.

49" Samsung Odyssey G9 4K gaming monitor, $1,110 (reduced from $1,500)

32" Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor: $300

Amazon

The Odyssey G5 comes with a WQHD display (‎2.560 x 1,440 pixels), 1-millisecond response rate and 144 Hz refresh rate. The monitor has a curved design for an ultra-wide gaming view. It also has an eye-saver mode to reduce eye fatigue.

32" Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor, $300 (reduced from $380)

Best Samsung home appliance deals

Pick up a new robot vacuum or washer and dryer set.

Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with Clean Station: $539

Amazon

While this more affordable Jet Bot+ robot vacuum doesn't feature 3D recognition with AI, it does have LiDAR sensor navigation, five watts of adjustable suction and the all-important self-emptying Clean Station. Mapping can be controlled via your phone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.

Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $539 (reduced from $799)

Samsung front-load washer and dryer set

Samsung

This set features a front-load washer and electric dryer. The Samsung appliances use AI power to learn your washing habits and recommend wash cycles.

Samsung front-load washer and dryer set, $1,898 (regularly $3,198)

The washer and dryer can be purchased separately. They are both on sale right now.

Samsung extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash, $1,049 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry, $1,049 (regularly $1,600)

Best Samsung TV deals

One of Samsung's most popular TV lines is on sale now for Amazon Prime Day. The brand is also running some great TV deals on its own website.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV (2021): $848

Samsung via Amazon

What makes Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV so coveted is its built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. So, yes, long after you've used the smart TV's voice command to switch off an episode of "Real Housewives," you can enter your living room and see a stunning piece from Renoir -- and we mean stunning. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be vivid and true to life!)

The Samsung smart TV features 4K AI upscaling, and Samsung's Adaptive Sound+ technology (to automatically adjust the TV's audio).

Amazon has deals right now on certain models of Samsung's 2021 iteration of "The Frame." And the models that aren't marked down are still being offered at prices that are comparable to, if not the same as, previous sales.

43" Samsung 'The Frame' 4K TV, $848 (regularly $947)

50" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $948

55" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,398

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,598 (regularly $1,798)

75" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,900 (regularly $2,698)

Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K smart TV: $1,600

Samsung

Most sizes of the Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV (2021 version) are on sale now on Samsung's website. All models feature AI-powered upscaling, multi-directional sound and built-in TV tuners.

You'll find the biggest discount on the 85-inch Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K smart TV model -- it's just $2,300, which is the best price of the year on this model. Smaller sizes are on sale too: You can get a $1,000 discount on the 65-inch model, for example.

65" Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K smart TV (2021), $1,600 (reduced from $2,600)

85" Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K smart TV (2021), $2,300 (reduced from $5,000)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?



Amazon will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale through Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, if you're a new customer. That means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and enjoy most Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals without having to pay.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

