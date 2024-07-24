Actor Josh Hartnett steps into new role as suspected serial killer in thriller movie Actor Josh Hartnett is known for his roles in popular movies like "The Virgin Suicides," "Black Hawk Down" and "Oppenheimer." Now, he's starring in the new thriller, "Trap," where he plays a seemingly loving father who takes his daughter to a concert. His character quickly realizes the concert is an elaborate setup for police to catch a serial killer. The twist is Hartnett's character is the serial killer, or at least appears to be.