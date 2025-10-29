Last-minute endorsements spice up NYC mayor's race

After being highly outspoken against Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani's policies, a group of bodega owners is now supporting him in the New York City's mayor's race.

Mamdani's latest endorsement came Wednesday morning from an unlikely source: the United Bodegas of America, whose members have been vocal critics of the Democratic socialist and frontrunner in the race.

"This is a campaign of store clerks and bodega owners. Andrew Cuomo's campaign is for Donald Trump's billionaire donors and their conglomerates," Mamdani said Wednesday.

Just a few months ago, the United Bodegas of America blasted Mamdani's plan to create a network of five city-owned grocery stores, calling the idea foolish and saying it will be harmful to private businesses. On Wednesday morning, the president of the group stood behind behind Mamdani, saying the Queens assemblyman wants to make the city affordable for everyone.

"We are proud to stand by Zohran Mamdani, a candidate who understands the struggle of everyday New Yorkers," UBA President Radahmes Rodriguez said.

"I'm not dropping out," Sliwa says

Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, meanwhile, once again railed against calls for him to leave the race.

"Let me just say to everybody, first, I'm not dropping out. Number two, if a Mack truck hit me, and I was turned into a speed bump out here, I'm still on the ballot," Sliwa said.

Andrew Cuomo picked up the endorsement of moderate Long Island Democrat Rep. Tom Suozzi on Wednesday.

"I cannot back a declared socialist with a thin résumé to run the most complex city in America," Suozzi wrote on social media.

Sliwa and Cuomo were headed to Staten Island on Wednesday to woo Republican voters. A recent poll showed Cuomo closing the gap behind Mamdani to 10 points, down from 20. He has been on the attack, laying into Mamdani's inexperience and leftist views.

"He is a socialist who happens to be on the Democratic line. I'm a Democrat who happens be on an independent line," Cuomo said Tuesday.

Republican Rep. Mike Lawler appeared on WABC radio's "Sid & Friends in The Morning" and opined on the race.

"I don't like Andrew Cuomo. I have been very clear about my problems with Andrew Cuomo," Lawler said.

Lawler added Sliwa "obviously is not getting out of this race."

"I think this is about the s****iest choice I've ever seen in a mayor's race," Lawler said. "In this instance, between Zohran Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo, it's not even close."

Voter enthusiasm remains high

Voter enthusiasm remains high during early voting. Some early polling sites have reported wait times longer than 50 minutes.

Nearly 300,000 New Yorkers have cast a ballot during the first four days of early voting, vastly outpacing early voting turnout in the 2021 mayoral election.