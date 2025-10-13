NYC's mayoral election is just weeks away. Here's what to know about voting.

New York City voters are poised to choose a new mayor in an unprecedented election on November 4th.

Democratic frontrunner Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, who has a commanding lead in the polls, will face off against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

Who can vote in NYC's mayoral election?

In order to vote in New York City's mayoral election, you must:

Register to vote

Be a U.S. citizen

Be a New York City resident for at least 30 days

Be 18 or older on Election Day

Not have been determined mentally incompetent by a court

Not be in prison on felony charges

Not claim the right to vote elsewhere

You do not need to show identification in order to vote, provided you are registered and showed ID when you registered

need to show identification in order to vote, provided you are registered and showed ID when you registered First time voters need to provide ID when they register

Am I registered to vote in New York City?

Registered voters will receive their voter registration card four to six weeks after completing their application.

Once registered, you remain registered unless: You move outside the city or county where you registered You have not voted in an election for two consecutive federal election cycles, nor confirmed your address during that time You are imprisoned on felony charges You are determined to be mentally incompetent

You can register online to vote by clicking here

You can also register online to vote via the DMV

You can download a voter registration application in English, Spanish, Chinese and Bengali by clicking here

You can also register in-person by visiting a Board of Elections office

Registration forms can also be collected at libraries, most NYC government agencies and at post offices

Important dates in the 2025 NYC mayor election

The last day to register to vote in person for the general election is Saturday, Oct. 25

Oct. 25 is also the last day you can register to vote by mail

is also the last day you can register to vote by mail Early voting runs from Oct. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 2

runs from through Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4

What's on the ballot?