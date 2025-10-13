NYC's mayoral election is just weeks away. Here's what to know about voting.
New York City voters are poised to choose a new mayor in an unprecedented election on November 4th.
Democratic frontrunner Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, who has a commanding lead in the polls, will face off against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.
Who can vote in NYC's mayoral election?
In order to vote in New York City's mayoral election, you must:
- Register to vote
- Be a U.S. citizen
- Be a New York City resident for at least 30 days
- Be 18 or older on Election Day
- Not have been determined mentally incompetent by a court
- Not be in prison on felony charges
- Not claim the right to vote elsewhere
- You do not need to show identification in order to vote, provided you are registered and showed ID when you registered
- First time voters need to provide ID when they register
Am I registered to vote in New York City?
- Registered voters will receive their voter registration card four to six weeks after completing their application.
- Once registered, you remain registered unless:
- You move outside the city or county where you registered
- You have not voted in an election for two consecutive federal election cycles, nor confirmed your address during that time
- You are imprisoned on felony charges
- You are determined to be mentally incompetent
- You can register online to vote by clicking here
- You can also register online to vote via the DMV
- You can download a voter registration application in English, Spanish, Chinese and Bengali by clicking here
- You can also register in-person by visiting a Board of Elections office
- Registration forms can also be collected at libraries, most NYC government agencies and at post offices
Important dates in the 2025 NYC mayor election
- The last day to register to vote in person for the general election is Saturday, Oct. 25
- Oct. 25 is also the last day you can register to vote by mail
- Early voting runs from Oct. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 2
- Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4
What's on the ballot?
- What you see on the ballot can vary a bit, depending on the address where you are registered. The differences can include things like voting on judges. Click here to see a sample ballot and to find your polling site.
- That said, in this election cycle, voters will be electing a mayor, public advocate, city comptroller, borough presidents, as well as members of the City Council and ballot questions.