Live Updates: Iranian officer says renewed war with U.S. seems "inevitable" as Israel, Hezbollah keep fighting
What to know about the Iran war today:
- A senior Iranian military officer said Tuesday that a return to hostilities in the war with the U.S. seems "inevitable," as "the Iranian nation will never surrender."
- President Trump said Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "turned his troops around" in Lebanon following a reportedly expletive-laden phone call between the leaders. Israel and Hezbollah clashed overnight despite Mr. Trump saying they agreed to halt fighting ahead of a new round of Israel-Lebanon talks in Washington.
- Iran is still considering the most recent draft of a potential agreement with the U.S. and has yet to respond, a source close to the negotiating team told a state news agency Tuesday. Another state news outlet said Monday that Iran had suspended indirect negotiations with the U.S.
Iran still reviewing latest draft of potential agreement, yet to reply to the U.S., state media say
Iranian officials are still discussing the latest draft of a potential agreement with the U.S. and have not yet submitted a response, Iran's semi-official Mehr News agency reported Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the talks.
"The United States is concerned about war; we are concerned about an agreement," the source said. "Based on previous experiences, Iran is seeking tangible and real benefits."
Another Iranian news agency, Tasnim, which is closely linked to the country's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said Monday that the regime had suspended indirect negotiations with the U.S.
It was unclear from the Mehr report whether Iranian negotiators did intend to send a reply to the U.S. team via Pakistani mediators, and if so, when.
President Trump said Monday that the negotiations were "continuing, at a rapid pace."
Senior Iranian officer calls renewed war with U.S. "inevitable," state TV says
A senior Iranian military officer said Tuesday that a resumption of hostilities with the United States was inevitable, as negotiations between Tehran and Washington appeared to stall.
"The United States demands our total surrender, and the Iranian nation will never surrender," said Mohammad Jafar Asadi, deputy head of Iran's central military command, Khatam al-Anbiya. "Without surrender, war is inevitable."
Israel, Hezbollah clash ahead of new round of Israel-Lebanon talks in Washington
Israel and Hezbollah clashed overnight despite President Trump's announcement that both sides had agreed to halt fighting ahead of U.S.-hosted talks between Israel and Lebanon on Tuesday.
Hezbollah claimed multiple attacks on Israeli targets, mainly in south Lebanon, including some after Mr. Trump's announcement.
Hezbollah also claimed a rocket attack on an Israeli tank early Tuesday in Hadatha, in southern Lebanon, saying on Telegram it was fighting "the advance of Israeli forces."
Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported Israeli strikes late Monday on several villages and towns in the country's south.
The Israeli military, for its part, said it intercepted two projectiles from Lebanon without any casualties on Tuesday.
"Nothing can justify" prolonged Israeli occupation in Lebanon, says French foreign minister
France's foreign minister said Tuesday that nothing could justify Israeli troops remaining deep inside Lebanon, after Israel and Hezbollah clashed overnight despite a US announcement that both sides had agreed to halt fighting.
"Nothing can justify the continuation of military operations and Israel's prolonged occupation deep inside Lebanese territory," Jean-Noel Barrot told France TV.
Trump says he spoke to Netanyahu and asked him "not to go into a major raid of Beirut"
President Trump said on his Truth Social platform on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "turned his troops around" in Lebanon following their earlier phone call.
"I had a conversation with Bibi Netanyahu today, asking him not to go into a major raid of Beirut, Lebanon. He turned his Troops around," Mr. Trump said.
The president also said he spoke with representatives of Hezbollah, who "agreed to stop shooting at Israel, and its soldiers."
"Likewise, Israel agreed to stop shooting at them," Mr. Trump said. "Let's see how long that lasts — Hopefully it will be for ETERNITY!"
Earlier, Netanyahu said that he told Mr. Trump that his country would strike Beirut if Hezbollah doesn't stop attacking Israel. Meanwhile, the Israeli military will continue to operate as planned in southern Lebanon, Netanyahu said.
Axios reported Monday that the phone call between the two leaders was expletive-laden, with Mr. Trump scalding Netanyahu for Israel's ongoing invasion of Lebanon and threats to bomb Hezbollah targets in Beirut.
A U.S. official told the website that the president told his Israeli counterpart: "You're fucking crazy. You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your ass. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this."
A second source who was briefed on the call said Mr. Trump yelled "What the fuck are you doing?"
An Israeli official told Axios that Israel no longer plans to strike Beirut.
Lebanese Embassy in U.S. says Hezbollah accepted American proposal to stop attacks
Lebanon's Embassy in Washington said Monday that Hezbollah had accepted a U.S. proposal to stop attacking Israel in exchange for Israel halting attacks on south Beirut.
Under the arrangement, which Hezbollah has accepted according to a statement shared by the Lebanese presidency, "Israeli strikes on Dahiyeh would cease in exchange for Hezbollah refraining from launching attacks against Israel," referring to Beirut's southern suburbs, which Israel had threatened to strike on Monday.
Israel's growing offensive in Lebanon, including its deepest ground invasion in two decades and heavy bombardment, had threatened to scupper the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran in the wider Middle East war.
Trump says "all shooting will stop" between Israel, Hezbollah
President Trump announced on social media that "all shooting will stop" between Israel and Hezbollah.
Mr. Trump also said on his Truth Social platform that no Israeli troops would be going to the Lebanese capital of Beirut and any troops that were heading to the city have turned back.
The president said the agreement came after he had separate calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and "highly placed Representatives" of Hezbollah.
"They agreed that all shooting will stop — That Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel," Mr. Trump said.
Trump says talks continuing at "rapid pace"
President Trump said on Monday that talks with Iran "are continuing, at a rapid pace."
He made the remark on his Truth Social platform without providing any additional information or details.