Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie set to endorse Zohran Mamdani for NYC mayor, sources say

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie is set to join the list of people endorsing Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani for mayor of New York City, sources tell CBS News New York.

The announcement is expected to come during a joint news conference at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Bronx, sources say.

It follows another major endorsement from Gov. Kathy Hochul over the weekend.

Mamdani picking up endorsements as Election Day approaches

A CBS News mayoral poll earlier this week showed Mamdani leading at 43%, followed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo at 28%, Republican Curtis Sliwa at 15% and incumbent Mayor Eric Adams at 6%.

It came a day after Hochul said in an op-ed that she's backing Mamdani because she thinks he has backbone.

"What this city needs is someone who's going to stand up to Donald Trump aggressively and not cave and not be bought off," the governor said Tuesday.

She also said that she doesn't support all of his proposals, including his desire to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he comes to New York, citing a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court over Netanyahu's conduct in the war in Gaza.

"I would say that Benjamin Netanyahu is a person who is nowhere near unanimously supported by Jewish New Yorkers," Mamdani said Monday. "And that is in opposition, because of the fact that we are speaking about a war crime."

Even though several democratic players have endorsed Mamdani, at least two representatives from Long Island -- Tom Suozzi and Laura Gillen, who are in swing districts -- say they will not be following suit.

contributed to this report.