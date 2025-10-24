How and when to vote early in NYC's 2025 general election for mayor

The New York City mayoral candidates have their final debate behind them, and now it's a mad dash to Election Day. Polls open for early voting this weekend.

Democrat Zohran Mamdani, independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa are running a closely watched race to replace Mayor Eric Adams, who ended his reelection campaign in late September.

After months of campaigning, it's almost time for New Yorkers to hit the polls and cast their votes for the 111th mayor to lead the city.

Here's everything to know about early voting and what to expect on the ballot.

NYC voter registration deadline coming up Saturday

The voter registration deadline for the November general election is Saturday, Oct. 25, which is also the first day of early voting.

Check your voter registration status online here to make sure it's up to date.

If you aren't registered, you can complete the process online or print a form to submit to your county. You can also call 1-800-FOR-VOTE (1-800-367-8683) to request a voter application.

To register online, you must be a U.S. citizen and resident of your county, city or village for 30 days before the election. New York allows 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds to pre-register, but they have to wait until they're 18 to vote.

When does early voting start and end in NYC?

New York City will hold nine days of early voting from Saturday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 2.

Polls are scheduled to be open during the following times:

Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 27, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There is no voting on Monday, Nov. 3. Polls will then be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4 for Election Day.

Early voting sites can differ from Election Day locations, so be sure to find yours ahead of time online here.

What to expect on the ballot for the 2025 general election

Mamdani, Cuomo and Sliwa are center stage in this year's mayoral election, which has captured the attention of the city and the country.

Meanwhile, New Yorkers will also cast their ballots for public advocate, comptroller, borough presidents, City Council seats and other local offices.

Additionally, there are six ballot proposals to weigh in on, including three related to the City Council's role in land use decisions.

CLICK HERE to find a sample ballot for your address.