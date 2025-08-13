Former Gov. David Paterson endorsing Eric Adams for reelection. He previously supported Andrew Cuomo.

Mayor Adams says NYC doesn't need National Guard help: "We got this"

Former Gov. David Paterson is expected to formally endorse Mayor Eric Adams for re-election Wednesday.

He'll make the announcement at 1 p.m. on the steps of City Hall.

Paterson had supported former Gov. Andrew Cuomo during the primary, calling him the best choice. After Mamdani won the primary, Paterson called on independents to unify against the Democratic socialist. To do that, he suggested either Adams or Cuomo should drop their independent campaign and support the other, lest they risk handing the election to Mamdani.

It comes as a new Siena poll shows Democrat candidate Zohran Mamdani well ahead in the race. The poll, which was released Tuesday, shows Mamdani ahead with 44% support in the general election. The same poll shows Cuomo is in second place with 25% support, Republican Curtis Sliwa in third with 12%, and Adams in fourth place, with just 7% support in the poll.

Adams seemed to shrug off his low polling numbers in an exclusive interview with CBS News New York's Ali Bauman Tuesday.

"This is going to be the most unique mayoral race in the history of this city," Adams said. "And a lot of first-time voters are going to come out. That's gonna change this dynamic."

Wednesday, Mamdani is continuing his five borough tour. Sliwa was campaigning in the subway system. Cuomo had no public events scheduled.