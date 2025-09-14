New York AG Letitia James talks about being on Trump's "enemies list" and endorsing Mamdani for mayor

New York Attorney General Letitia James has become a frequent adversary of President Trump and a big factor in the election for New York City mayor.

From City Council to public advocate and now the state's chief lawyer, James has made a career of battling for what she thinks is right.

She joined CBS News New York's political reporter, Marcia Kramer, for an extended conversation on The Point.

Political battle with President Trump

James' office has filed several lawsuits against the president and his administration, notably a civil fraud case in which he was ordered to pay more than $500 million. A New York appellate court threw out the massive penalty last month, calling it "excessive." The attorney general's office is now working to appeal.

Since Mr. Trump returned to office, the Department of Justice has brought two subpoenas against James' office.

"I'm on his enemies list," James told Kramer. "Partly because we brought a case against him after a two-year investigation following a congressional hearing."

The DOJ has also accused James of mortgage fraud.

"In order to engage in mortgage fraud, you need intent. And there was no mortgage fraud on behalf of myself or any other individual. Mortgage fraud is a rare, rare, rare type of investigation and indictment, and the facts are not substantiated," James said. "At the end of the day, we all know that the mortgage fraud is baseless and it's nothing more than an attempt to engage in retribution against all the actions I've taken against Donald Trump and this administration."

James told Kramer she "cannot be paralyzed by fear" and will continue to stand up for New Yorkers.

"The vast majority of my work, Marcia, believe it or not, has nothing to do with Donald Trump and or this administration," she said.

Why she's endorsing Zohran Mamdani for mayor

James had endorsed New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams in the Democratic primary, but is now throwing her support behind Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani in the general election.

"The reason why is because of his focus on affordability, an issue that, as you know, all throughout my career I've been focusing on the displacement of individuals, the crisis in affordable housing, individuals who, unfortunately, cannot afford items at their grocery store, individuals who complain to me each and every day about child care," said James. "We're just losing a generation of individuals here in the city of New York, they're moving outside of New York City to other states, because they cannot buy a home. Some individuals are reconsidering whether or not they should even marry, whether or not they should have children, all because of the cost of this great city."

She also said Mamdani "provides hope and inspiration to countless generations."

"I have not seen this since the last candidate who ran for president of these United States inspired individuals to believe in politics, to recognize that there are some good and wonderful individuals, and that public service is a rewarding career, and that more individuals should enter this career," she said.

When asked where Mamdani will come up with the money to fund his affordability plans, James said one place to start would be consultant fees, particularly in the Department of Education. She referenced the CityTime scandal in 2010, when a consultant fraudulently charged the city $500 million.

"I believe that there are others," she said. "I believe that, obviously, what we need to do is work with the City Council and the state Legislature to focus on all of the consultants that the city hires, that the state hires, that are engaged in overbilling to the state government, as well as the City Council."

She said she has also spoken with Mamdani about policing and the city's response to mental health calls.

"It's very difficult when you witness individuals in the throes of mental illness and, oftentimes, police officers are ill-equipped and don't have the tools and don't have the training to deal with individuals who are emotionally disturbed," she said. "So his policy recommendation with regards to creating a separate agency, I think, is a good idea and is something that I have supported and recommended.

"In addition to that, I believe that continuing to have conversations with members of the police force are, obviously, key to public safety," she added. "Last but not least, having a wonderful leader, and that's why I've been recommending to him that we should keep Jessica Tisch as our police commissioner."