Class Act with Chris Wragge heading to James Madison High School in Brooklyn this Friday

He will be live at James Madison High School in Brooklyn, which is renaming its football field for a special former student athlete.

Firefighter Danny Suhr died on 9/11. He was captain of the football and baseball teams, and his legacy will live on. In fact, the team's current coach, Tommy Salvato, played with Suhr.

"It's a really special thing for us, because Danny -- we know that he was a good friend of mine. And he was a great player here and a great leader when he was in high school," Salvato told Wragge. "And it's been long overdue, but you know, the powers that be? It's just a great thing."

