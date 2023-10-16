Class Act with Chris Wragge heading to James Madison High School in Brooklyn this Friday
NEW YORK -- We are counting down to a new Class Act with Chris Wragge this Friday.
He will be live at James Madison High School in Brooklyn, which is renaming its football field for a special former student athlete.
Firefighter Danny Suhr died on 9/11. He was captain of the football and baseball teams, and his legacy will live on. In fact, the team's current coach, Tommy Salvato, played with Suhr.
"It's a really special thing for us, because Danny -- we know that he was a good friend of mine. And he was a great player here and a great leader when he was in high school," Salvato told Wragge. "And it's been long overdue, but you know, the powers that be? It's just a great thing."
