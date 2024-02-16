BetterTogether: Class Act with Chris Wragge finds talent on full display at Newark Arts High School

#BetterTogether: Class Act with Chris Wragge finds talent on full display at Newark Arts High Schoolget the free app
NEWARK, N.J. -- Students at Newark Arts High School are great at what they do, and the school helps set them on the right course.
CBS New York's Class Act with Chris Wragge is live this morning from the nearly-century-old school.
Meet the highly motivated students and the incredible team supporting them.
Halls alive with sound of music
Students walking the halls at Newark Arts High School are highly motivated. Everywhere you look, you see them living out their dreams.
"Being a journalist and being a fashion influencer on Instagram and TikTok, I actually want to do these things. So taking the tools from the classroom and being able to put that forth into the content that I'm creating has been unbelievable," one student told Wragge.
"It's such a place of positivity, and I really love my major, I love what I do, and it's something I want to do when I get older," said another student.
"I find a lot of inspiration from a lot of things that surround me. That's why I came here, because there's art everywhere," added another.
The school offers everything, and its leader, Principal Devonne Denose, knows what she's doing.
"They are my why, they are why I do it. They are amazing. They're so talented. And so it is an honor to serve in this role," she told Wragge.
