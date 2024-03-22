BetterTogether: Class Act with Chris Wragge visits Oyster Bay High School, our 1st stop on Long Island

#BetterTogether: Class Act with Chris Wragge visits Oyster Bay High School, our 1st stop on Long Islandget the free app
TOWN OF OYSTER BAY, N.Y. -- Class Act with Chris Wragge visited Oyster Bay High School early Friday morning.
This was our first stop of the series on Long Island.
The seventh through 12th grade school is home to everything from a fencing program to an innovation lab with 3D printing and more.
See live updates from our visit below.
That's a wrap!
Superintendent Francesco Ianni stopped by to join the early morning celebration.
"I am so proud," he said. "Seeing the community coming together, and the students coming and cheering us on is just something special."
That's a wrap on this Class Act visit, thanks for having us!
School culture with something for everyone
Principal Melissa Argaman said they strive to have something for everyone.
"That's really the whole goal. School is about a lot more than academics. We want the kids to want to be here, we want them to be invested, and we're really building a strong school culture. And I think the biggest part of that is the extra programs that we offer."
Senior class president Olivia Gallo told Wragge about a fundraiser fashion show being held Friday night.
"We actually just decided that instead of the 10% that we were donating to Penny's Flight, we will be donating a minimum of $1,000. Because it's such an amazing foundation and we want to help as many people as we can with the money that we can give," she said.
"Bay News Now" anchor, school cheerleader and sailor Grace Curry has a bright future ahead.
"I love journalism and I love conducting my own interviews. This is so weird, me being on the opposite end receiving the questions instead of asking the questions. But it's very cool," she said.
Fencing coach says it's a sport of "physical chess"
The school's fencing coach, John Bruckner, has some top talent to work with from freshman Luke Kugler and sophomore Gabriella Sherlock.
"They call it physical chess. You have to have the mental acuity in order to do this, besides the physical ability also," he told Wragge.
Bruckner said Kugler is a "prodigy" who is "banging down the doors."
"I'm definitely going to be fighting off college offers for this girl soon," he said about Sherlock.
Bruckner said it all comes down to dedication to the sport.
"It's just a creative environment"
Oyster Bay High School's innovation lab offers students a space to code, 3D print, build robotics from the ground up and, most of all, collaborate.
If robotics aren't your thing, how about the school's very own morning show, "Bay News Now."
Top fencing talent from a young age
Oyster Bay High School is home to some of the top male and female fencers in the country.
Wragge introduces us to freshman Luke Kugler and sophomore Gabriella Sherlock.
Sign up for a school visit
Does your high school have a special program, activity or event that you want us to know about? Let us know about it by filling out the form below.
CLICK HERE for more information.