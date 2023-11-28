Class Act with Chris Wragge headed to Francis Lewis High School in Queens

NEW YORK - We have an exciting announcement about where we're going for our next Class Act.

On Friday, we will be broadcasting CBS2 This Morning live from Francis Lewis High School in Fresh Meadows, Queens.

The school has a little bit of everything, like a culinary department with a rooftop greenhouse where kids grow food for their culinary program. The greenhouse has, of all things, a reptile sanctuary. One of the reptiles is Sophia the turtle.

Sophia the turtle at Francis Lewis High School in Fresh Meadows, Queens is turning 16. CBS2

The reason why we're going to the school this week is to highlight their programs, but also to help the school throw a birthday party for Sophia, who is turning 16. The students say celebrating her is a way to show how much of an impact she's had on their high school experience.

Please join us this Friday morning for Class Act live from Francis Lewis High School.