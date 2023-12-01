BetterTogether: Class Act with Chris Wragge highlights unique programs at Francis Lewis High School in Queens

#BetterTogether: Class Act with Chris Wragge highlights unique programs at Francis Lewis High School in Queensget the free app
NEW YORK -- Francis Lewis High School in Queens is home to some incredible programs that you don't see at every school, like its culinary and hydroponics departments.
Students help tend a rooftop garden, where they grow fresh ingredients for others to use in the kitchen.
It offers a breath of fresh air, fresh vegetables and fresh take, with everyone feeding off each other's success.
Cake for all!
We joined in the Sweet 16 celebration with another cake back in our studio.
Sophia's homemade cake
Happy birthday, Sophia! Watch the students present her with a special birthday cake to share with her friends.
Growing peace and produce in rooftop garden
Students tell CBS New York's Chris Wragge how the rooftop sanctuary helps with their education and emotional support.
Sweet 16 for Sophia
Not all superheroes wear capes -- in fact, some wear tutus. Case in point, Sophia the school's tortoise.
There's no bigger celebrity on campus. The little rock star has a boyfriend and a long list of admirers.
Sophia serves as a mascot, therapy animal and comforting friend.
Students helped create a special cake for her Sweet 16, made of her favorite flowers and cucumbers.
Feeding off each other's success
Francis Lewis is a diverse school, where over 60 languages are spoken and it would take eight years to cover all the programs offered.
The culinary program is only three years old, but it already has a line out the door and reservations are hard to come by. Some 350 students have come through the college program, and the coveted spaces book fast.
The school also has a rooftop sanctuary, where they grow a hydroponic garden to supply the kitchen and have a calming space.
