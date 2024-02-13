Watch CBS News
Local News

Class Act with Chris Wragge heading to Newark, N.J.

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Class Act with Chris Wragge headed to Newark Arts High School
Class Act with Chris Wragge headed to Newark Arts High School 00:42

NEW YORK - It's official - we are headed to Newark Arts High School for the next Class Act with Chris Wragge

So far, we have highlighted some brilliant students and some wonderful schools, but you are going to be hard-pressed to find so much musical and artistic talent. The kids are so talented in so many disciplines: Singing, acting, dancing, TV, cinematography. 

Be sure to join us Friday, when we'll be live all morning from Newark Arts High School. 

If you'd like your school to be our next stop, send in your submissions

First published on February 13, 2024 / 7:32 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.