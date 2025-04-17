7 treated in Brentwood, Long Island for carbon monoxide exposure

Seven people are being treated in a carbon monoxide poisoning incident on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police say they responded to a multi-family home on American Boulevard just after 7 a.m. Thursday. The Brentwood Fire District said they were called to the scene for a possible gas leak.

Responding firefighters detected high levels of carbon monoxide in the building, and found two people unconscious. They were rushed to South Shore University Hospital.

The other occupants of the house were also examined, and five more were taken to area hospitals.

Officials determined the gas was coming from a malfunctioning oil burner in the basement.

The home has been deemed unfit for occupancy until repairs are made. The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

