Watch CBS News
Local News

7 treated in Brentwood, Long Island for carbon monoxide exposure

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

Seven people are being treated in a carbon monoxide poisoning incident on Long Island. 

Suffolk County Police say they responded to a multi-family home on American Boulevard just after 7 a.m. Thursday. The Brentwood Fire District said they were called to the scene for a possible gas leak. 

Responding firefighters detected high levels of carbon monoxide in the building, and found two people unconscious. They were rushed to South Shore University Hospital. 

The other occupants of the house were also examined, and five more were taken to area hospitals. 

Officials determined the gas was coming from a malfunctioning oil burner in the basement. 

The home has been deemed unfit for occupancy until repairs are made. The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.