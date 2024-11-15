Class Act with Chris Wragge at Morristown High School in New Jersey
MORRISTOWN, N.J. -- Morristown High School is celebrating its diverse student body and more than 150-year-old history with something for everyone.
CBS News New York's Chris Wragge is live on campus for our second Class Act of the 2024-2025 school year.
See what makes this school so special and watch more from our morning below.
Many clubs keeping more than 150-year-old history alive
Morristown High School opened its doors on December 13, 1869 on Maple Avenue. The first graduates were the Class of 1874, consisting of eight students -- five girls and three boys.
"The heritage club really likes to celebrate cultural history, especially of our schools, since we're so diverse and we've been around for so long," Heritage Club President Natalie Verga told CBS News New York.
Morristown also has a vibrant and thriving club of Rotarians, and we can't talk about Morristown High School without mentioning the incredible athletic programs.
The school was built for a diverse community with diverse interest -- from students who love and excel at pottery, to a student named Emily Bongo who beat the drum for a therapy dog program to help students in need, to the community coming together to parade the state champion lacrosse team through town. Hear more from them here.
Celebrating diverse, bilingual student body
Morristown High School is home to more than 1,900 students. Roughly half are Spanish speaking, and the curriculum caters to that.
"You're coming into the best high school in the state of New Jersey, by far," Principal Mark Manning tells CBS News New York's Chris Wragge.
All school communications and the Colonial Corner news are in two languages, and from the broadcasting booth to the STEM labs, inclusion is essential.
"I wish that the whole country would be like this, because the opportunities that we have here could be bigger if it was the whole country with the same idea," student Joseph Magia said.
Students from all walks of life spend their time navigating the halls and all that comes with high school. Hear more from them here.
Sign up for a school visit
Does your high school have a special program, activity or event that you want us to know about? Let us know about it by filling out the form below.
CLICK HERE for more information.