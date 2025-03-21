Watch Live: N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul gives congestion pricing update after feds extend deadline to end

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is updating the public about where things stand with congestion pricing.

Friday was supposed to be the federal deadline to end the controversial tolling program, but the U.S. Department of Transportation pushed the date back another 30 days.

"[Gov. Kathy Hochul] — the federal government and [President Trump] are putting New York on notice. Your refusal to end cordon pricing and your open disrespect towards the federal government is unacceptable," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy wrote Thursday on social media. "We will provide New York with a 30-day extension as discussions continue. Know that the billions of dollars the federal government sends to New York are not a blank check. Continued noncompliance will not be taken lightly."

The governor is scheduled to discuss congestion pricing at 10:15 a.m. in Manhattan. Watch streaming live on CBS News New York in the video player above.

Can Trump kill congestion pricing?

Last month, Duffy sent a letter saying congestion pricing must stop, claiming it unfairly burdens working class people and small businesses.

The MTA filed a lawsuit arguing the federal government doesn't have the authority to kill the program, because it was already enacted into law under the Biden administration.

Hochul and the MTA have repeatedly said the scanners are staying on, unless a judge rules otherwise. A court date still has not been set on the lawsuit.

"I think this case will go all the way to the Supreme Court, because it presents a novel and unprecedented issue as to the responsibilities and authority of the federal government versus the state government," said Jack Lester, counsel for New Yorkers Against Congestion Pricing.

Since congestion pricing started in January, the MTA says approximately one million fewer vehicles have entered the Congestion Relief Zone. Transit officials also say buses are moving faster, and the program is expected to generate around $500 million a year during its first three years.